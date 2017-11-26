Follow along with us for live updates, highlights, photos and more as the Seahawks (6-4) take on the 49ers (1-9) from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Seahawks (6-4) are on the outside of the NFC playoff picture, looking in. And while their schedule down the stretch is not a cake walk, by any means, they have a chance to get things in order Sunday in the Bay. Seattle takes on a 49ers (1-9) team that earned its first win of the season before a bye week last weekend.

The Hawks are the clear favorites in this one, but they enter Sunday’s game banged up. Seattle’s secondary is reeling, as Shaquill Griffin will miss the game, adding to the losses of Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor. It remains to be seen whether Jeremy Lane will play, as the cornerback was a late addition to the injury report.

So, as has been the case this season, the onus will again be on Russell Wilson, who has carried the Seahawks for much of the season. Can he do it again? Follow along with us for live updates, highlights, photos and more from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT, and you can catch the game on FOX or on the air at 710 AM.

