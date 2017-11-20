It's time for Monday Night Football from CenturyLink Field as the Seahawks (6-3) host the Atlanta Falcons (5-4). Keep it here for live updates, highlights and analysis all night.

It may feel like ages ago the last time the Seahawks played a football game — remember, that costly win last Thursday in Arizona? Well, the Hawks are back in primetime (and not the Thursday variety). They host the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football at CenturyLink Field.

Seattle is expected to be considerably shorthanded, even coming off the long week. As of Saturday, questions surrounded the statuses of left tackle Duane Brown and defensive lineman Jarran Reed. And we already know they’ll be without Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Michael Wilhoite. The Falcons aren’t without injuries themselves, down starting running back Devonta Freeman to a concussion.

With betting lines shifting late, it appears Seattle will be underdogs at home for the first time since 2012.

There will be plenty of familiar faces on the Atlanta sideline. Former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is head coach, and his offensive coordinator is Steve Sarkisian, coaching his first game in Seattle since leaving UW to become USC’s head coach (in between, he helped Nick Saban and Alabama defeat UW in last year’s College Football Playoff). This will be cornerback and ex-Husky Desmond Trufant’s fourth career game against his hometown team but only the second in Seattle.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ESPN (also locally on channel 7) or on the radio on 710 AM and 97.3 FM.

Top stories: