The Seahawks head south to face the league's top defense in the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) on Sunday in a game they need to win to stay in control of their playoff destiny. Follow along with us.

Seattle Seahawks (8-4) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4)

EverBank Field | Jacksonville, FL.

If you like good defense, this game is for you.

The league’s top defense resides in Jacksonville this year — not Seattle. The Jaguars are leading the league in fewest yards allowed per game, points allowed per game and are second in takeaways. Led by former Seahawks defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, the Jags have gone from a lowly 3-win team to being a playoff contender in the AFC, and their defense has carried them every step of the way this season.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have faced significant injuries on the defensive side of the ball — losing Pro Bowlers Cliff Avril, Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor for the year. But in their place, young up-and-comers like Bradley McDougald and Justin Coleman have kept the Hawks afloat. Seattle currently ranks seventh in the league in points allowed per game, and ninth in yards allowed per game.

Defense aside, this battle of 8-4 teams could well come down to Russell Wilson. Wilson’s MVP campaign is as strong as it’s ever been, but he has four more stiff regular-season tests to solidify his case. That’ll start Sunday against a hungry, young, brash group of ballhawks reminiscent of the Seattle defenses of old.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. — NOT 10 a.m. as originally scheduled. Catch the game on FOX (ch. 13) and 710 AM.

This post will be updated.