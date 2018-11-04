The Seahawks fell behind in the first half but managed to hang with the Chargers. Everything came down to one final play from the opponents' 6-yard line. This time, however, things didn't go Seattle's way.

Undefeated overseas and winners of their last two on the road, the Seahawks saw their recent surge halted and their playoff hopes dealt a severe hit as they finally returned home with a 25-17 loss to the Chargers at CenturyLink Field Sunday.

In what was only their third home game of the season, this marked Seattle’s second straight home loss, with the other home defeat coming last month against the Rams.

The Seahawks were dominated for much of the game but mounted a furious rally in the final minutes to come within a tipped pass of a possible tie game and overtime.

A dizzying sequence of events led to Seattle having one final play at the 6-yard line with no time left, and a chance to score a TD and then go for two to force a tie.

But a Russell Wilson pass to David Moore in the back of the end zone appeared to be tipped by the Chargers’ Jahleel Addae and the ball went off Moore’s chest as he fell to the ground.

That allowed the Chargers to escape and improve to 6-2 while Seattle fell to 4-4 entering a month of games in which they will play only teams that have .500 or winning records.

Seattle was dominated for much of the game and trailed 25-10 with 6:44 left before its comeback attempt that ended six yards and one pass short.

The Chargers led 19-10 at halftime after driving for touchdowns on three of their five first-half possessions — marches of 94, 83 and 65 yards.

Seattle took a quick 7-0 lead on a 13-play drive following the opening kickoff, converting three third downs along the way, with the TD coming on a 10-yard pass from Wilson to Jaron Brown.

But the Chargers dominated the rest of the half, quickly moving 94 yards in 10 plays for a TD that tied the game and then going on two other quick, if long, marches in the second quarter to take a 19-7 lead.

The Seahawks avidly protested the visitors’ third score — a 30-yard pass from Philip Rivers to Mike Williams on which Seattle thought Williams stepped out of bounds at the 9.

But after a review, the play was ruled good and the Chargers had a 19-7 lead.

The Chargers employed a soft defense on the final possession of the first half and Seattle moved into position for a 44-yard Sebastian Janikowski field goal that made it 19-10 at halftime. (Janikowski had missed a 51-yard field goal earlier in the quarter).

Wilson was 13 of 17 for 128 yards and a TD in the first half but was outdone by Rivers, who was 9 of 17 for 164 yards and two TDs.

Chris Carson had 40 yards on eight carries in the first half to lead the Seahawks but did not play after the second quarter, standing on the sidelines with his left leg heavily wrapped — he was listed as questionable with a groin/hip injury leading up to Sunday.

That left Seattle’s tailback duties to Mike Davis and first-round pick Rashaad Penny for the rest of the game.

Neither team scored in the third quarter though the Chargers continued to move the ball.

But the Chargers appeared to put the game away with a a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown with 6:44 left by Desmond King II. Wilson was trying to hit Moore on an out route to the sideline but King stepped in front of it and raced in easily for the TD.

The Seahawks scored on a six-yard pass from Wilson to Nick Vannett with 1:50 left that came on fourth down – the third fourth down of the drive Seattle converted.

The Chargers missed two extra point attempts after touchdowns, including after King’s TD, and that kept Seattle in it. The touchdown cut the Chargers’ lead to 25-17.

Seattle then tried an onside kick. But Sebastian Janikowski’s kick was recovered by the Chargers’ Austin Ekeler at the Los Angeles 47.

The Chargers, though, couldn’t move it, and Rivers was sacked by Jarran Reed on third down.

Seattle used its final time out and the Chargers punted, launching a 43-yarder that went out at the Seahawks’ 17.

That left Seattle with 83 yards to go and 1:24 to get there, with no time outs.

A nine-yard completion to Vannett sparked the drive. A completion to Lockett and a personal foul on Melvin Ingram moved the ball to the Los Angeles 44 with 50 seconds remaining

Wilson then gained 16 yards on a run. With no time outs, the clock was winding down but Wilson spiked the ball to stop the clock with 30 seconds left and the ball at the 28.

A bad snap led to a wildly off-target pass on second down.

An eight-yard pass to Mike Davis led to Seattle facing a fourth-and-2 with the clock running.

With time running out, Wilson lofted a pass to Lockett in the back of the end zone. As the ball fell incomplete, a flag also fell and pass interference was called on Michael Davis of the Chargers.

That gave Seattle an untimed down at the 1. But a false start penalty on J.R. Sweezy made it an untimed down at the 6.

On the final play, Wilsom stepped up in the pocket and fired to Moore in the back of the end zone.

Diving Chargers safety Addae appeared to tip the pass with his right hand, which then went off the chest of Moore and fell incomplete to finally end the game.