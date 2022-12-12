If only the Seahawks could score as many points — or make as many defensive stops — as everyone with the team has used some version of the word “frustrated” to describe what has happened to the run defense in recent weeks.

Because, when the Seahawks beat Arizona on Nov. 6 to improve to 6-3 and leave triumphantly the following week for Munich and a game with Tampa Bay, they thought they had it all sorted out.

The 31-21 win at Arizona capped a four-game stretch in which the Seahawks allowed just 99.25 rushing yards per game and 4.3 per carry. That stretch included holding New York Giants star Saquon Barkley to 53 yards on 20 attempts in a 27-13 win over New York, and the Giants to what remains a season-low 78 yards as a team.

And it seemed as if, after some rough outings against the run in the first five games of the year, Seattle had found the answers and maybe could live happily ever afterward in the 2022 season.

At that time, the Seahawks specifically cited a decision to let the defensive front attack more at the line instead of just reading and reacting as making all the difference.

But in four games since then, the Seahawks have allowed 161 rushing yards to Tampa Bay, 283 to the Raiders, 171 to the Rams and then 223 in Sunday’s 30-24 loss to Carolina — 209.5 per game and 5.1 per carry.

The 225.7 Seattle has allowed in the last three games is the most in the NFL, and almost double the 113.6 Seattle allowed on average last season.

Seattle is also now allowing 4.9 yards per carry for the season, more than a yard more than the 3.8 of last year — a season after which the Seahawks fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and made wholesale changes to the defensive coaching staff and scheme from 4-3 to 3-4.

And Seattle is allowing 160.5 per game, second most in NFL ahead of only moribund Houston (165.8).

If Seattle finished at that number for the season — and it well could without some quick improvement — it would be the third-highest per-game average in team history and highest since the 1981 team allowed 175.3. The most rushing yards allowed in team history is the inaugural squad of 1976 (205.4).

So what happened?

Here was coach Pete Carroll’s attempt at an answer Monday: “For whatever reason, since the Tampa game, we haven’t been as sharp as we were earlier. There are some things that we have done that have grown from that time, but teams have adapted. We have to keep adapting, too. We have to keep getting better, and make sure that we are staying ahead of it. It’s been frustrating that we haven’t been able to right the stuff that we know. There’s no mystery here. We know what we need to do. We just have to get it done.”

Adding to the frustration for Sunday’s game is that the Seahawks did adjust some things in the wake of the previous three poor outings.

To combat what they knew would be a run-heavy attack from a Carolina team that also uses lots of power formations with extra linemen and tight ends, the Seahawks shifted tackle 330-pound tackle Al Woods to the five-technique end spot, hoping to further clog up the middle.

But after playing 20 snaps in the first quarter and a half or so, Woods was sidelined with an Achilles injury. That further depleted a line already short-handed when end Shelby Harris turned up sick and couldn’t play.

Carroll said using Woods at end was similar to how the Seahawks famously used Red Bryant the last few years of his career, including during the 2013 Super Bowl title season.

“It was a similar thought to put him at the point of attack as best as we could and see how they would handle him,” Carroll said. “He had a good start to the game, he did a nice job and factored in. It was unfortunate that we didn’t have him (after the second quarter).”

Seattle also used more of its base defense — which it generally deploys on early downs and running situations — than it had all season. Nickel corner Coby Bryant played just 51% of the snaps, his lowest total of the year (and the lowest for any Seattle primary nickel in a game this season).

But none of it worked as the Panthers became the second team in three weeks to rush for more than 200 yards against the Seahawks, something that happened only once last year — in an overtime game against Tennessee and standout runner Derrick Henry (the Titans had 212 yards in that one, 191 before overtime).

Carroll said again — as he has numerous times this year — he didn’t think the switch to a 3-4 from the 4-3 that was the predominant look of the rest of his Seahawks tenure was an issue and that the team has the players it needs to succeed using the scheme it has.

“Sure, sure we do,” he said. “We are always going to work to get the best guys we can possibly get. By this time, we know what our guys can do. We’ll put them in those positions the best way we can.”

But also a key, Carroll said, are the players simply winning some battles on the field.

“They (Carolina) were able to run the ball, fall forward and keep making their yards,” Carroll said. “We didn’t knock them back enough to get off. I thought they finished more physically than we did in that game, and we have to do something about that.”

Kenneth Walker III to test ankle, Deejay Dallas seems unlikely

Seattle played without running backs Kenneth Walker III and Deejay Dallas Sunday due to ankle injuries. On his radio show on Seattle Sports 710AM, Carroll seemed to rule out Dallas returning this week, saying he’d need “a great comeback” to make it.

But he indicated Walker has a shot, saying he was to test the ankle in a walk-through Monday afternoon. He was officially listed by the team as limited if the team had held a practice.

“We are going to go day-to-day and see what happens here,” Carroll said. “We will see how he handles the walk-through today and then we will take it one day at a time.”

Al Woods ‘sore,’ status unclear

Speaking of Woods, the team clarified Monday that his injury is to his Achilles. But Carroll said it is not a “rupture” and didn’t appear to rule out that he might be able to play against the 49ers.

“It looks like, from what we can tell, it’s somewhat of an old injury, but it’s not the Achilles rupture type of thing,” Carroll said. “He has a sore Achilles today, so we will need to see what happens. We will need to see how it goes this week.”

As for Harris, Carroll said the hope is he recovers in time to play Thursday.

“We will see if he can get through,” Carroll said.