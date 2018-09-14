Six players listed as starters this week sat out of practice on Friday, the last major workout of the week before the Seahawks play the Bears in Chicago Monday night.

The Seahawks’ injury report for Friday only grew larger — and hence, potentially more worrisome — with starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin added to the list with a thigh injury.

That brought to seven the number of players who sat out practice, six of whom are listed as starters on this week’s depth chart, including middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who sat out for the second straight day with a groin issue.

Three players who seem unlikely to play remained on the list — G D.J. Fluker (hamstring), LB K.J. Wright (knee) and receiver Doug Baldwin (knee).

Also out Friday were cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) — who missed his second straight day — and safety Delano Hill (hamstring), who was added to the list Friday.

The absences of Wright and Wagner led to the signing this week of free agent Mychal Kendricks, who it is assumed may start at weakside linebacker in place of Wright. Austin Calitro would likely get the start in the middle if Wagner couldn’t go.

Seattle has three other cornerbacks on its roster aside from Flowers and Griffin, who are the two base defense starters — nickel corner Justin Coleman and backups Akeem King and Neiko Thorpe. Seattle also re-signed Simeon Thomas to the practice squad this week after he was waived last week to make room for the return of Earl Thomas.

Listed as limited Friday was starting strong safety Bradley McDougald (knee).

Listed as full participants were DE Dion Jordan (knee) and DE Frank Clark (elbow).