Seattle middle linebacker Bobby Wagner is expected to play Sunday against Dallas.

Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner practiced fully on Friday for the first time this week and will start against Dallas on Sunday in a make-or-break game for the team’s playoff hopes.

“He’s ready to go,” coach Pete Carroll said following Friday’s practice. “He practiced today. He’s ready to go.”

Wagner also started last week in a 42-7 loss to the Rams but did not practice prior to the game and was taken out in the third quarter. Carroll said Wagner looks better at this point this week than he did last week.

“He couldn’t do anything last week,” Carroll said. “We didn’t see him until Sunday. So he’s well ahead of that and that’s a great sign. Because he was able to play last week and we took him out when we had to (once the score was 40-0) he came out of the game better than he was the week before, so the whole week turned out very positive for him.”

Also ready to go is weakside linebacker K.J. Wright, who sat out last week with a concussion.

The Seahawks hope the return of their two veteran inside linebackers will vastly bolster a run defense that last Sunday gave up 244 yards in a 42-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the most allowed by Seattle since 2010.

“Those guys have been with us for such a long time and they mean so much to us,” Carroll said. “Everything plays like we’re capable of playing when those guys are out there.”

Seattle listed only one player as out, linebacker D.J. Alexander, who has a concussion.

Another player is doubtful, defensive tackle Nazair Jones, who has missed the last three games with a sprained ankle. Carroll said Jones has a high ankle sprain. He did not participate in practice Friday, an indication his chances of playing are slim.

Three others are questionable — TE Nick Vannett (shoulder), DE Frank Clark (toe) and safety Bradley McDougald (knee).

Clark was added to the report after Carroll met with reporters so there were no details on his situation. Clark was listed as limited in practice, giving an indication that he’ll have a chance to play against the Cowboys. Vannett was a full participant in practice each of the last two days indicating he’ll have a shot to play Sunday.

Carroll said McDougald is fine.

“He’s good,” Carroll said. “He’s ready to go. He needed a little extra break this week but he was back to practice today and he’s fine.”

The Seahawks also could still add cornerback DeShawn Shead to the roster in time for Sunday’s game. Carroll was vague on Friday when asked if that will happen but Shead practiced all week and could at least contribute on special teams. Seattle has a spot open on its 53-man roster after waiving linebacker Kache Palacio on Tuesday.

Carroll also said Chris Carson was not able to make it back to practice this week and it’s unclear if he will be able to next week saying he remains day-to-day.

“He’s still there,” Carroll said. “We’ll start over again on Wednesday and see where he is next Wednesday. Had high hopes but not yet.”