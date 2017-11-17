Just five players sat out practice for the Seahawks Friday but Kam Chancellor was again in that group as it appears increasingly likely he won't play against Atlanta Monday.

A day after 10 Seahawks were listed as either limited or not able to participate in practice all but five players took part fully in practice on Friday.

Leading the list of the those out, though, was again strong safety Kam Chancellor, who was not on the field as he continues to be tested for the cause and severity of neck/nerve issues that arose out of the Arizona game a week ago Thursday.

While the team has not yet declared Chancellor out, all indications continue to point to him being unable to play Monday against Atlanta with defensive coordinator Kris Richard saying after practice that Bradley McDougald is practicing at strong safety with the idea that he will be the starter there against the Falcons.

“That was really part of the recruiting pitch to him (in free agency) was that we were going to have him prepare at both in the event that anything would happen,” Richard said of McDougald, who started 31 games at safety for Tampa Bay the last two seasons and started the last two games at free safety for Seattle in place of Earl Thomas, who is expected back for Atlanta. “Like I said it’s a tough sport, so tough guys end up getting hurt every now and again. Just having him and he has the ability to play both positions, it’s a huge plus for us.”

Also out Friday were offensive linemen Luke Joeckel (knee) and Duane Brown (ankle), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (hamstring) and linebacker Michael Wilhoite (calf).

But every other player was listed as a full participant including Thomas, defensive end Michael Bennett (heel), tight end Jimmy Graham (knee) and running back Eddie Lacy (groin) who had been out or limited on Thursday.

Also listed as full participants were a few players who had injuries last Thursday including QB Russell Wilson (jaw), defensive lineman Frank Clark (thigh) and receiver Doug Baldwin (hip).