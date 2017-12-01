The Seahawks on Friday listed free safety Earl Thomas as questionable for Sunday's game against the 10-1 Eagles.

Free safety Earl Thomas is one of five Seahawks listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s official injury report released Friday afternoon.

But that designation has often been a good sign of late of a player seeing action come Sunday.

Last week, the Seahawks listed nine players as questionable by kickoff against the 49ers and seven played. Coach Pete Carroll will meet with the media after Friday’s practice to more fully clarify where things stand.

Thomas showed up on the injury report this week for the first time on Thursday, listed as not participating due to a heel injury.

Seattle is already without two longtime Legion of Boom members in Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor. Chancellor, who remains on the team’s 53-man roster, was one of three players the Seahawks listed as out — the others are linebacker/special teamer Josh Forrest (foot) and offensive lineman Oday Aboushi.

Two others are listed as doubtful — defensive linemen Dion Jordan (neck) and Nazair Jones (ankle). Seattle earlier in the week added defensive tackle Rodney Coe to the roster in place of Garrison Smith and that two other DLs may not play only enhances the idea that Coe could see significant action in what would be his first game with the Seahawks and in the NFL.

Jordan also sat out last week’s game after being listed as questionable.

Along with Thomas, also listed as questionable are TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), OL Duane Brown (ankle), LB Bobby Wagner (hamstring) and LB D.J. Alexander (shoulder).

All four were also listed as questionable last week with all but Alexander then seeing action against the 49ers.