Clark, tied for the team lead in sacks, did not practice all week. Seattle also ruled out linebacker K.J. Wright and defensive end Rasheem Green, which Carroll had said on Wednesday would be the case.

The Seahawks enter Sunday’s NFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Rams with only one significant personnel question — the health of defensive end Frank Clark, who is tied for the team lead in sacks with three.

Clark missed a third straight practice Friday with an illness that coach Pete Carroll referred to as “food poisoning” during his weekly Friday morning radio show on KIRO Radio 97.3 and as a stomach illness when he talked to reporters after practice.

“Sick,” Carroll said of Clark. “He’s been sick all week. He’s been back here, but he’s gone back, we’ve sent him back home a couple of times because he’s just not feeling well. Got a bad stomach. So he’s just working through it. Just got to wait it out and see what happens on the weekend.”

Clark, officially listed by Seattle as questionable for Sunday’s game, has been by far Seattle’s most productive and consistent edge rusher this season and it hardly needs to be stated how he’ll be needed against a Los Angeles team that leads the NFL in total offense and is second in passing offense and points scored.

Otherwise, Seattle’s personnel situation entering the game seems pretty well set.

Seattle ruled out linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) and defensive end Rasheem Green (ankle), which Carroll had said on Wednesday would be the case.

Seattle also listed offensive lineman Ethan Pocic (ankle) as questionable. But Pocic practiced Friday and Carroll said afterward that “he can play in this game.”

Pocic will be a backup at all the offensive line spots as he has for now lost his starting left guard position to J.R. Sweezy. Sweezy missed practice Friday to be with his wife, who is in labor, Carroll said.

The rest of the 53-man roster is good to go, including running back Chris Carson, who sat out last week with a hip injury. Carroll said Carson had “a great week” of practice.

Mike Davis took his place and rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns. That came after Carson had rushed for 102 yards against Dallas, the first time the Seahawks had back-to-back 100-yard games since 2014.

That also raises the question of who will start at tailback.

Carroll said earlier in the week that Davis will remain in the rotation regardless of who starts.

Friday, he played it coy when asked who’ll get the call first, saying “it’s a good problem (to have). We are looking forward to our guys playing and I’ll let you know (who is starting) when we start playing.”

Also listed as full participants in practice Friday were QB Russell Wilson (hamstring), WR Doug Baldwin (knee), end Dion Jordan (hip) and safety Bradley McDougald (knee).

Jordan also missed last week’s game against Arizona and could have to take on a larger role this week depending on Clark’s status.

Carroll said Wright did significant running the last three days and will be re-evaluated over the weekend to determine if he can be put on a course to return next week when Seattle plays the Raiders in London.

Wright has not played since injuring his knee in the third preseason game at Minnesota on Aug. 24 and having arthroscopic surgery the following week.

Seattle has a bye following the trip to London so Seattle could play it cautious with Wright. Austin Calitro is expected to start in place of Wright at weakside linebacker after the suspension earlier this week of Mychal Kendricks, who started the past three games at that spot. Kendricks has been indefinitely suspended by the NFL after pleading guilty to insider trading in August.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll updates the team injury situation heading into Sunday’s game against the Rams.