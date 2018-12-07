The veteran receiver's status for Monday's game is unclear after he missed a second straight day with a hip injury.

Veteran receiver Doug Baldwin sat out of Seahawks practice for a second straight day Friday with a hip injury, which might mean that Baldwin’s status for Monday night’s game against Minnesota is in at least some question.

Baldwin was one of only three players who did not take part in practice Friday but the other two have already been not expected to play against the Vikings — linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) and guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring).

The only other player who was not a full participant Friday was defensive tackle Shamar Stephen, listed as limited with a toe injury. Everybody else was a full participant.

It’s unclear the severity of Baldwin’s injury. It wasn’t apparent during Sunday’s game, when Baldwin played 54 of a possible 58 snaps in a 43-16 win over the 49ers and coach Pete Carroll did not mention it during his press conference Thursday, which came before Baldwin was listed as sitting out practice.

Baldwin has been an ironman during his Seattle career, playing all 16 games in every season from 2013-2017. But he has been beset by injuries throughout the 2018 season, with the hip being at least the fifth he has been known to have suffered — he has had injuries to both knees, including an MCL sprain that held him out of two games, an elbow injury, a groin injury and now the hip.

Despite that litany of pain, Baldwin has played in all but two games, missing the Chicago and Dallas games early in the season with the MCL injury.

But the injuries have helped contribute to Baldwin being held so far to 37 catches for 377 yards and two touchdowns. Baldwin had 29 touchdowns combined the previous three seasons and 66 or more receptions each of the last four years. And his per-catch average of 10.5 yards would be the lowest of his career — he has averaged 13.3 for his career and has never been lower than 12.0.

Baldwin, who turned 30 in September, has two years left after this season on a four-year, $46 million contract signed in 2016.

For this season, Baldwin’s contract includes a bonus of $31,250 for every game he is on the active roster, per Pro Football Talk.

Baldwin was listed as questionable before a game at Carolina two weeks ago due to a groin issue but then played and caught five passes for 39 yards. When he met the media last week Baldwin said he felt the best he had at any time all season.

“I know Pete (Carroll) won’t say it but today is probably the best day I have felt since OTA’s,” Baldwin said last Thursday.

He said then that there should not have been a surprise he would play against the Panthers saying “I told them at the beginning of the week, I said ‘give me a few days (and) I’ll be ready to go.’ I get it. It’s different for every player but I wasn’t surprised (that he played).”

For now, it’s unclear if this is another case of Baldwin just needing a few days to get healthy or something more — Carroll will talk again to the media on Saturday following practice.

While his production hasn’t been to the level of earlier seasons, Baldwin remains the team’s second-leading receiver in terms of receptions with 37. Tyler Lockett leads the Seahawks with 44. David Moore is third of players listed as receivers with 22 receptions.

If Baldwin couldn’t play the Seahawks might again shift Lockett into playing more in the slot and go with Moore and Jaron Brown as the primary outside receivers.