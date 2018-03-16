Recapping some news and notes following another busy day of NFL free agency.

Catching up on a few news items following another busy day of free agency:

— In case you missed it, tight end Luke Willson will visit the Detroit Lions on Saturday after having earlier in the week visited Carolina and Jacksonville. Willson is from Lasalle, Ontario just across the border from Detroit and has said playing at what is essentially home would have appeal. Willson has said he’d love to be back in Seattle but the Seahawks are obviously letting him test the free agent waters, as well.

— Thomas Rawls, who was non-tendered by the Seahawks earlier this week as a restricted free agent, reportedly met with the Chiefs on Friday.

— Mike Davis, also non-tendered by Seattle as a restricted free agent this week, is reportedly visiting Detroit on Saturday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

— Matt Tobin, an offensive lineman the Seahawks picked up in a trade with the Eagles following the season-ending knee injury to George Fant (Seattle gave up a seventh-rounder) has signed with the Patriots. He played 81 snaps for the Seahawks in 2017.

— The Seahawks did make one signing on Friday, bringing back defensive back Akeem King. King spent the year on practice squad-injured reserve. He has experience at both cornerback and safety in his career (he played in five games with the Falcons in 2015) and may have been signed in reaction to the loss of DeShawn Shead, who also had experience everywhere in the secondary.

— Seattle is also reported to be getting a visit from receiver Markus Wheaton, who has played with the Steelers and Bears. Wheaton had the best game of his career at CenturyLink Field in 2015 when he had 201 receiving yards for the Steelers in what was an eventual 39-30 Seattle win. Wheaton has just seven receptions for 102 yards the last two seasons and would undoubtedly be signed to a one-year contract for close to the minimum.