The Seahawks have signed just two players who weren’t with the team a year ago since the free-agent signing period began on March 13 — kicker Jason Myers and guard Mike Iupati.

But while the Seahawks largely stayed out of the mad dash of the first wave of free agency other than to re-sign a few of their own players — notably, linebackers K.J. Wright and Mychal Kendricks and guard D.J. Fluker — the player-acquisition process continues.

According to various sources and reports, the Seahawks have had three players in for visits over the last two days — edge rusher/linebacker Nick Perry, defensive tackle Earl Mitchell and linebacker/fullback Nick Bellore.

That makes six players who are known to have visited Seattle and have yet to sign, either with the Seahawks or anyone else.

Here’s a look at each of the six:

LB Nick Perry: Perry, a Packer since 2012 whom Green Bay recently released, visited the Seahawks on Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Perry, who had 11 sacks two seasons ago, is likely to be drawing other interest as well. Because Perry was released, he does not count against the NFL formula for determining compensatory picks.

DT Earl Mitchell: Mitchell, who played with the 49ers the last two seasons, visited Friday, as reported by ESPN’s Field Yates. Mitchell also visited the Seahawks in 2017 before signing with the 49ers, who declined his option recently, making him a free agent. Mitchell will be 32 in September and would be viewed as short-term help to add depth at tackle, a spot where the Seahawks are known to still be looking for some bodies. Because Mitchell had his option declined by the team, he would count against the comp pick formula.

FB/LB Nick Bellore: Bellore has played both fullback and linebacker in his career and reportedly (also by Yates) visited Seattle on Friday. Seattle could be looking at him as a fullback because the Seahawks don’t currently have one on the roster. Tre Madden became a free agent and has not yet signed. Bellore, who turns 30 in May, has played in the NFL since 2011 and was solely a fullback for Detroit last year, playing all 118 of his snaps at that position. He also had 238 snaps on special teams, according to Pro Football Reference. He is an unrestricted free agent, so he would count against the comp pick formula.

DT Caraun Reid: Reid, who most recently played for Dallas, was reported (by Yates) to have visited March 14. He remains unsigned. Reid has played in just 18 games the last three seasons, 10 last year with Dallas, and projects as a likely inexpensive option to add some depth in the interior. Reid played 185 snaps for Dallas last season and had 10 tackles and half a sack. He played at Princeton and entered the league as a Detroit fifth-round pick in 2014. He scored two touchdowns in his career, one coming at CenturyLink Field in 2015 when he picked up a Russell Wilson fumble and returned it 27 yards for a score. That was the game Kam Chancellor punched the ball out of Calvin Johnson’s hands to preserve a Seattle 13-10 victory.

DE Aaron Lynch: Lynch visited March 18 but did not sign a contract and is continuing to explore options. He visited after also visiting the Raiders. A former 49er, he played last season for the Bears and would be viewed as a player who could help with the team’s pass rush. More here.

WR Jordy Nelson: A longtime Packer receiver, he spent last season with the Raiders but was released and visited the Seahawks on March 19. However, he left town without a contract and was expected to continue exploring options. Earlier this week, he announced he is retiring.