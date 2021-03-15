The NFL offseason picks up a steam this week with the beginning of the free agent signing period.

Teams can begin to negotiate with pending unrestricted free agents Monday and can sign contracts with new teams Wednesday. But as always, agreements are often revealed almost immediately once teams can start negotiating.

As of Monday, the Seahawks had just over $17 million in cap space, and that has led to the idea that Seattle is likely again not to be a major player in the so-called “first wave” of free agency.

But if and when the Seahawks make moves, we will keep track of them here.

Pending Seahawks unrestricted free agents

Here is a list of Seahawks players who can become UFAs on Wednesday:

Linebacker K.J. Wright: Wright has been with Seattle since 2011 and says he wants to stay. But he figures to have a strong market.

Running back Chris Carson: Carson has twice rushed for more than 1,000 yards in four years in Seattle and is one of top running backs who will become available, especially after Green Bay re-signed Aaron Jones on Sunday.

Defensive end Benson Mayowa: The Seahawks have some work to do to replenish the pass rush and may want to bring back Mayowa.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin: Griffin is regarded as one of the top cornerbacks on the market and could be one of the first off the board, meaning Seattle will have competition to keep him. The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Monday the Seahawks and Griffin “are not in the same ballpark” on money.

Center Ethan Pocic: Seattle’s starting center last season, but Seahawks could be inclined to look for an upgrade.

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar: If Griffin gets away then Dunbar becomes more of a priority.

Receiver Phillip Dorsett: He missed last season because of a foot injury that required surgery, but the Seahawks are thought to want him back.

Running back Carlos Hyde: Hyde could be brought back pretty cheaply in the later phases of free agency and might be a priority if Carson moves on.

Tight end Jacob Hollister: Backup tight end the past two years could be hoping for a place with a more prominent role elsewhere.

Receiver David Moore: Seattle’s primary third receiver in 2020. But Seattle could be on the outlook for an upgrade.

Linebacker Bruce Irvin: Suffered season-ending ACL injury in September, and how his recovery is going figures to impact when and where and for how much he’ll sign.

Fullback Nick Bellore: Starting fullback the past two years made the Pro Bowl in 2020 as a special teamer.

Offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi: Ogbuehi did well enough in four injury fill-in starts and is only 28, so another one-year, low-risk deal would make sense.

Defensive end Damontre Moore: Moore seems something of a personal favorite of coach Pete Carroll, for how hard he plays and special-teams versatility.

Safety Damarious Randall: The Seahawks like Randall’s versatility. He can help on special teams and wouldn’t cost much.

Safety Lano Hill: The Seahawks have always seemed higher on Hill than fans, and he helped make the game-saving play against the Patriots. But a back injury sidelined him for the season, the second time in three years he has suffered a significant injury.

Quarterback Geno Smith: Smith hasn’t had to take a meaningful snap in his two years with Seattle. Cap reasons mean Seattle is always likely to go as inexpensive as possible at backup QB. But maybe this is a year the Seahawks look around some.

Defensive end Jonathan Bullard: Bullard played in only one of the last seven games but might be worth bringing back as depth/competition.

Guard Mike Iupati: Iupati has announced he is retiring.

Cornerback Neiko Thorpe: Thorpe, a popular player and special-teams captain the past two seasons, has played just 10 games the past two years due to injury, and Seattle may have to move on.

Tight end Luke Willson: He’s a team and fan favorite. But he’s 31, and Seattle figures to add competition at tight end. Still, the Seahawks might want to bring him back to camp and see what happens.

Defensive end Branden Jackson: Jackson suffered a spinal injury in August that left it unclear if he can play again.

Restricted free agents

Teams can tender an offer to restricted free agents by 1 p.m. Wednesday that locks them into a salary for 2021 but gives their original team the right to match the offer or potentially receive compensation. Players not tendered will become UFAs on Wednesday.

OL Jordan Simmons: Simmons was not tendered and will become a UFA, though it is expected the team will try to re-sign him, but at a lower salary than he would have gotten as an RFA.

DT Poona Ford: Ford is expected to receive a second-round tender if the team does not re-sign him to a longer-term deal first.

LB Shaquem Griffin: After playing in a backup role last season, Griffin is likely to go untendered and become a free agent.

Exclusive rights free agents

Players who are ERFAs are bound to the team once given a tender. Players who are not tendered become free agents Wednesday.

DB Ryan Neal: Neal has been tendered and will receive a contract worth $920,000 for 2021.

OL Kyle Fuller: Fuller has been tendered and will receive a contract worth $920,000 for 2021.

DL Bryan Mone: Mone was tendered and will receive a contract worth $850,000 in 2021.

DB Linden Stephens: Backup cornerback and special teams last season.

RB Patrick Carr: Was injured all of last season.

DB Jayson Stanley: Was mostly on the practice squad last season.

Other free agents linked to Seahawks

DE Carlos Dunlap: It’s important to note that Dunlap immediately became a free agent when he was released by Seattle last week in a move that saved the Seahawks $14 million against the cap.

Seattle also released Josh Gordon and Greg Olsen, both of whom became street free agents. Olsen has since announced his retirement.