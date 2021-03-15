The NFL offseason picks up steam this week with the beginning of the free agent signing period.

Teams can begin to negotiate with pending unrestricted free agents Monday and can sign contracts with new teams Wednesday. But as always, agreements are often revealed almost immediately once teams can start negotiating.

As of Monday, the Seahawks had just over $17 million in cap space, and that has led to the idea that Seattle is likely again not to be a major player in the so-called “first wave” of free agency.

But if and when the Seahawks make moves, we will keep track of them here.

