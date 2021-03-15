The NFL offseason picks up steam this week with the beginning of the free agent signing period.
Teams can begin to negotiate with pending unrestricted free agents Monday and can sign contracts with new teams Wednesday. But as always, agreements are often revealed almost immediately once teams can start negotiating.
As of Monday, the Seahawks had just over $17 million in cap space, and that has led to the idea that Seattle is likely again not to be a major player in the so-called “first wave” of free agency.
But if and when the Seahawks make moves, we will keep track of them here.
'Decent chance' that K.J. Wright could leave, report says
Reports during the day also indicated Seattle won’t find it easy to keep three big-name free agents — cornerback Shaquill Griffin, linebacker K.J. Wright and defensive end Carlos Dunlap II.
A report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network stated that the Seahawks and Griffin were “not in the same ballpark" and added that Griffin will test the market, with the Seahawks telling Griffin to stay in touch,
Later in the night came a report from independent football reporter Josina Anderson that the Cleveland Browns are monitoring Griffin, generally considered among the best of the free agent cornerbacks.
As for Wright, a report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano on Monday night said: “sounds like decent chance K.J. Wright could leave." Wright has been with Seattle since 2011 but has made it clear he intends to take the best offer.
Report indicates Seahawks would be interested in Sam Darnold
Monday was the first day of NFL free agency, and all was quiet on the Russell Wilson front. Well, mostly.
Late in the day, a report emerge from the New York Daily News that the Seahawks might want to trade for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold as a replacement for Wilson.
“Keep an eye on Seattle for Darnold,” the Daily News quoted an NFL source as saying.
Hyde, Dorsett head to Jacksonville
First, Brian Schottenheimer landed in Jacksonville on the staff of new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer as passing-game coordinator.
Then on Monday the Jags lured away two former Seattle offensive players — running back Carlos Hyde and receiver Phillip Dorsett.
Hyde agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $6 million with Jacksonville, according to the NFL Network.
Hyde played last season on a one-year contract with Seattle that paid him $2.75 million. Terms of Dorsett’s deal were not immediately revealed.
Hyde rushed for 356 yards on 81 carries last season, serving as Chris Carson’s backup and at times as the third-down/two-minute back, the latter a role the Jags may envision for him as well. Hyde played for Meyer at Ohio State.
Dorsett did not play for Seattle last season after coming to the team with a foot injury that eventually required surgery.
Seattle expects its running-back position to be bolstered in 2021 by a full season from Rashaad Penny, who was the team’s first pick in the 2018 NFL draft but played just three games last year while rehabbing a knee injury.
Carson is also a free agent, and it’s unclear if Seattle is making much of a run to keep him.
Coach Pete Carroll had said he hoped Dorsett would return for the 2021 season. Seattle could also bring back David Moore as a third-receiver candidate and has 2020 rookie Freddie Swain on hand, and also could hit the free agent market.
Are Floyd, Ngakoue deals an indicator for Dunlap?
The Seahawks are perceived to have taken a gamble when they decided to cut top pass rusher Carlos Dunlap II to save $14 million against the salary cap, with the hope they can get him back at a lesser rate.
That has yet to happen, as Dunlap — who has been able to sign with any team since the day he was released — remains unsigned with no real rumors connecting him to any team.
But Dunlap surely noticed two deals agreed to around the league Monday — Leonard Floyd to stay with the Rams and Yannick Ngakoue to go to the Raiders — as possible targets for what he wants, as well.
Floyd agreed to a four-year deal said to be worth up to $64 million while Ngakoue got a two-year deal said to be worth up to $26 million.
The details of contracts often tell a somewhat different story than the first, reported overall numbers, which tend to favor the player/agent of that player.
But with Floyd, that’s a $16 million a year average and Ngakoue $13 million, basically sandwiching the $14 million Dunlap was to make with Seattle in 2021 before he was cut.
Floyd and Ngakoue — who Seattle was rumored to be interested in trading for last year when he was dealt by Jacksonville to Minnesota — each rated more highly in Pro Football Focus’ list of available defensive ends. Floyd was fifth, Ngakoue was eighth, and Dunlap is 12th.
So maybe the Seahawks will prove right here and able to get Dunlap back at a little less money.
PFF projects Dunlap to receive a one-year deal worth up to $9 million.
Three top offensive linemen off the table
Russell Wilson’s public airing of his frustrations about being sacked so much during his Seahawks career apparently did not change the team’s approach to the first day of NFL free agency.
Some wondered if Wilson’s comments, and the subsequent trade rumors, might compel the Seahawks to splurge heavily on offensive linemen in free agency, something they have never done in the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era.
But by roughly 1:30 p.m. Seattle time Monday, three of the biggest names available in free agency were off the table and none headed to the Seahawks — former Green Bay center Corey Linsley to the Chargers, former New England guard Joe Thuney to the Chiefs, and former Giants guard Kevin Zeitler (who played with Wilson at Wisconsin) to the Ravens.
Combined with Washington last week tagging guard Brandon Scherff, that meant that the top center and the top three guards — all ranked among the top 28 on Pro Football Focus’ listing of the top 100 free agents — were off the table.
If the Seahawks had wanted to splurge, the interior line is where people thought it made sense because Seattle returns tackles Duane Brown and Brandon Shell but has openings at center (where Ethan Pocic is a free agent) and left guard.
After those four, PFF didn’t rate another interior offensive lineman until New England center David Andrews at No. 78.
All of the players who agreed to deals Monday — the first day players could negotiate with teams — signed to what were initially reported as significant contracts.
Zeitler got a three-year deal worth up to $22.5 million, Thuney got a five-year deal said to be worth up to $80 million with $32.5 million guaranteed, and Linsley a five-year deal said to be worth up to $62.5 million.
Seattle entered the day with just over $17 million in available salary cap space.
Shaquill Griffin and Seattle ‘not in same ballpark’ on money, report says
The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday the Seahawks and Shaquill Griffin "are not in the same ballpark" on money.
Here's a list of Seahawks free agents
Pending Seahawks unrestricted free agents
Here is a list of Seahawks players who can become UFAs on Wednesday:
Linebacker K.J. Wright: Wright has been with Seattle since 2011 and says he wants to stay. But he figures to have a strong market.
Running back Chris Carson: Carson has twice rushed for more than 1,000 yards in four years in Seattle and is one of top running backs who will become available, especially after Green Bay re-signed Aaron Jones on Sunday.
Defensive end Benson Mayowa: The Seahawks have some work to do to replenish the pass rush and may want to bring back Mayowa.
Cornerback Shaquill Griffin: Griffin is regarded as one of the top cornerbacks on the market and could be one of the first off the board, meaning Seattle will have competition to keep him.
Center Ethan Pocic: Seattle’s starting center last season, but Seahawks could be inclined to look for an upgrade.
Cornerback Quinton Dunbar: If Griffin gets away then Dunbar becomes more of a priority.
Receiver Phillip Dorsett: He missed last season because of a foot injury that required surgery, but the Seahawks are thought to want him back.
Running back Carlos Hyde: Hyde could be brought back pretty cheaply in the later phases of free agency and might be a priority if Carson moves on.
Tight end Jacob Hollister: Backup tight end the past two years could be hoping for a place with a more prominent role elsewhere.
Receiver David Moore: Seattle’s primary third receiver in 2020. But Seattle could be on the outlook for an upgrade.
Linebacker Bruce Irvin: Suffered season-ending ACL injury in September, and how his recovery is going figures to impact when and where and for how much he’ll sign.
Fullback Nick Bellore: Starting fullback the past two years made the Pro Bowl in 2020 as a special teamer.
Offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi: Ogbuehi did well enough in four injury fill-in starts and is only 28, so another one-year, low-risk deal would make sense.
Defensive end Damontre Moore: Moore seems something of a personal favorite of coach Pete Carroll, for how hard he plays and special-teams versatility.
Safety Damarious Randall: The Seahawks like Randall’s versatility. He can help on special teams and wouldn’t cost much.
Safety Lano Hill: The Seahawks have always seemed higher on Hill than fans, and he helped make the game-saving play against the Patriots. But a back injury sidelined him for the season, the second time in three years he has suffered a significant injury.
Quarterback Geno Smith: Smith hasn’t had to take a meaningful snap in his two years with Seattle. Cap reasons mean Seattle is always likely to go as inexpensive as possible at backup QB. But maybe this is a year the Seahawks look around some.
Defensive end Jonathan Bullard: Bullard played in only one of the last seven games but might be worth bringing back as depth/competition.
Guard Mike Iupati: Iupati has announced he is retiring.
Cornerback Neiko Thorpe: Thorpe, a popular player and special-teams captain the past two seasons, has played just 10 games the past two years due to injury, and Seattle may have to move on.
Tight end Luke Willson: He’s a team and fan favorite. But he’s 31, and Seattle figures to add competition at tight end. Still, the Seahawks might want to bring him back to camp and see what happens.
Defensive end Branden Jackson: Jackson suffered a spinal injury in August that left it unclear if he can play again.
Restricted free agents
Teams can tender an offer to restricted free agents by 1 p.m. Wednesday that locks them into a salary for 2021 but gives their original team the right to match the offer or potentially receive compensation. Players not tendered will become UFAs on Wednesday.
OL Jordan Simmons: Simmons was not tendered and will become a UFA, though it is expected the team will try to re-sign him, but at a lower salary than he would have gotten as an RFA.
DT Poona Ford: Ford is expected to receive a second-round tender if the team does not re-sign him to a longer-term deal first.
LB Shaquem Griffin: After playing in a backup role last season, Griffin is likely to go untendered and become a free agent.
Exclusive rights free agents
Players who are ERFAs are bound to the team once given a tender. Players who are not tendered become free agents Wednesday.
DB Ryan Neal: Neal has been tendered and will receive a contract worth $920,000 for 2021.
OL Kyle Fuller: Fuller has been tendered and will receive a contract worth $920,000 for 2021.
DL Bryan Mone: Mone was tendered and will receive a contract worth $850,000 in 2021.
DB Linden Stephens: Backup cornerback and special teams last season.
RB Patrick Carr: Was injured all of last season.
DB Jayson Stanley: Was mostly on the practice squad last season.
Other free agents linked to Seahawks
DE Carlos Dunlap: It's important to note that Dunlap immediately became a free agent when he was released by Seattle last week in a move that saved the Seahawks $14 million against the cap.
Seattle also released Josh Gordon and Greg Olsen, both of whom became street free agents. Olsen has since announced his retirement.
