NFL free agency is in full swing with teams able to negotiate with free agents Monday morning and sign them Wednesday afternoon.
The Seahawks made their big splash before the signing period opened by re-signing QB Geno Smith to a three-year deal. So what’s left for them? Plenty. They have a front seven to shore up. Plus, they need a center since they currently only have one on the roster. Not ideal, but there’s time.
Here’s your one-stop shop for Seahawks free agency news.
Defensive lineman Shelby Harris, one of three active players Seattle acquired in the Russell Wilson trade last March, is expected to be released by the team in salary-cap cutting move, according to a report from the NFL Network.
The network reported the Seahawks have tried to trade Harris but have found no takers as he is due a $6.5 million salary this season and has a $2 million roster bonus due on Friday.
Cutting Harris will save Seattle $8.9 million against the salary cap, money the Seahawks need to make moves as the “legal tampering” period of free agency — when teams can begin talking to agents of players — began on Monday.
