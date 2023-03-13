By

It’s that time of year again.

NFL free agency is in full swing with teams able to negotiate with free agents Monday morning and sign them Wednesday afternoon.

The Seahawks made their big splash before the signing period opened by re-signing QB Geno Smith to a three-year deal. So what’s left for them? Plenty. They have a front seven to shore up. Plus, they need a center since they currently only have one on the roster. Not ideal, but there’s time.

Here’s your one-stop shop for Seahawks free agency news.

Seahawks reportedly plan to release Shelby Harris

Defensive lineman Shelby Harris, one of three active players Seattle acquired in the Russell Wilson trade last March, is expected to be released by the team in salary-cap cutting move, according to a report from the NFL Network.

The network reported the Seahawks have tried to trade Harris but have found no takers as he is due a $6.5 million salary this season and has a $2 million roster bonus due on Friday.

Cutting Harris will save Seattle $8.9 million against the salary cap, money the Seahawks need to make moves as the “legal tampering” period of free agency — when teams can begin talking to agents of players — began on Monday.

—Bob Condotta
What you need to know about the Seahawks as free agency approaches

Here we go with the portion of the NFL offseason that some feel is as fun and interesting as the season itself — free agency.

Teams can begin negotiating with pending free agents Monday at 9 a.m. Unofficially, many of those talks began a few weeks ago at the combine in Indianapolis over steaks and drinks.

Teams can officially sign free agents Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Teams, of course, can re-sign their own players at any time, as the Seahawks did with Geno Smith last week, answering their biggest question of the offseason. 

As the frenzied week of free agency begins, here’s a primer to get you, well, primed for what is to come.

—Bob Condotta
Seattle Times sports staff

