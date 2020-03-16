It may be a time like no other.

But NFL free agency is forging ahead with its new league year and free agent signing period, and we’re here to cover it every step of the way.

The “legal tampering” period — when teams can talk to representatives of free agents — begins Monday at 9 a.m. PDT. Expect lots of news about players agreeing to deals to begin being revealed pretty soon after.

Players can officially sign contracts on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Consider this your one-stop shop for all the moves the Seahawks make, as well as rumors and other stuff that breaks along the way.

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

These are players whose contracts officially expired on March 13 and then were free to sign with any team, including staying with the Seahawks). DE Jadeveon Clowney: Will the Seahawks be able to keep a player who may want at least $21 million a season? We’ll know soon.

Advertising

RT Germain Ifedi: Sorta sounding like there may not be a bad market for Seattle’s first pick in the 2016 draft which might mean he’ll be moving on.

OT George Fant: Fant may also have a decent market but Seattle could be motivated to keep him if Ifedi gets away.

G Mike Iupati: Veteran battled a neck/stinger issue late last year and the Seahawks could look to younger players at guard such as Jamarco Jones and Phil Haynes.

Advertising

LB Mychal Kendricks: Veteran may not be ready for the start of the season following an ACL injury and is also scheduled to be sentenced later this month on an insider trading charge dating to 2018. Still, he could be back, though on a much less expensive contract than the one he had last season.

WR Jaron Brown: Seattle may look for other options for receiving depth and a possible third WR.

RB Marshawn Lynch: Could Lynch really be back for another year at age 34? No one is ruling it out. But any signing of Lynch would seem likely to happen either in the later waves of free agency, or in the spring/summer/fall.

TE Luke Willson: Pete Carroll has said he hopes the popular veteran is back with the team in 2020.

CB Neiko Thorpe: Has battled injuries last few years and team may look for younger options.

DB Akeem King: Was valuable in a reserve role last season and on special teams.

QB Geno Smith: Backup to Russell Wilson last season and team seemed happy enough with how he picked up the offense. But Seahawks have also shown interest in XFL star P.J. Walker.

LB Dekoda Watson: Late-season pickup to add depth at rush end didn’t see much action.

RB C.J. Prosise: Is this the end of the line in Seattle for one of the team’s third-round picks in 2016?

RB Robert Turbin: Re-signed at same time as Lynch but played just two snaps on offense and would seem unlikely to be back.

(WR Josh Gordon is also a UFA but also remains indefinitely suspended by the NFL).

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

RFAs are players Seattle can retain if they make them a qualifying tender by Wednesday — but players are still free to see out other offers until they have signed. If not, then that player becomes an unrestricted free agent. But even then, Seattle can still re-sign them. Tenders are at three different levels of salary and potential compensation if they go elsewhere. Teams can match offers of players who get tenders.

Advertising

Seattle has five RFAs: tight end Jacob Hollister, center Joey Hunt, receiver David Moore, defensive back Kalan Reed and defensive lineman Branden Jackson.

As of Monday morning, the Seahawks had yet to tender any of its RFAs. Hollister was regarded as the most likely to receive one.

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS

So-called ERFAs are players who if they get a qualifying offer the team’s property. If they do not, then they become unrestricted free agents.

Seattle has eight ERFAs: offensive linemen Jordan Simmons and Jordan Roos, tight end Tyrone Swoopes, defensive tackle Bryan Mone, defensive backs Jeremy Boykins and Ryan Neal, receiver Malik Turner and linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee.