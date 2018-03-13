Tracking the situation with Seattle's free agents as the signing period begins on Wednesday.

Officially, unrestricted free agents can’t sign with new teams until Wednesday at 1 p.m. Seattle time.

Unofficially, a whole lot has already happened as Tuesday saw two prominent Seahawks free agents — Jimmy Graham (Packers) and Paul Richardson (Washington) — agree to deals to sign elsewhere.

The Seahawks have yet to agree to sign anyone from the outside, though they have been linked to a few — TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins and DT Ndamukong Suh, to name two.

Seattle also has 13 other players who are now unrestricted free agent (barring signing before the Wednesday deadline).

We’ll keep track of it all throughout the rest of free agency in this space with daily updated looks at who is staying and going.

SEAHAWKS FREE AGENTS SIGNED ELSEWHERE

TE Jimmy Graham: Will sign a three-year contract with Green Bay ending a star-crossed three-year career with the Seahawks.

WR Paul Richardson: Seattle’s first pick in the 2014 moves to Washington for a whopping five-year, $40 million deal, or almost half-a-million dollars for each of the 95 receptions he made for the Seahawks in his four years.

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS RE-SIGNED WITH SEATTLE

FS Bradley McDougald: Seattle re-signed McDougald to a three-year, $13.9 million deal on Monday in what is the team’s most significant signing so far and the only player who could have become a UFA the team has kept in the fold.

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS WHO REMAIN UNSIGNED

DL Sheldon Richardson: The Seahawks have been negotiating with Richardson, but it’s been thought all along that Richardson will likely want to test the market before he agrees with anything. Likely setting a floor for Richardson is the five-year contract Carolina’s Star Lotulelei agreed to with Buffalo on Tuesday morning — terms had yet to be announced but one would think Richardson would want to top whatever the average per year is in that deal.

CB DeShawn Shead: Shead was expected to visit Detroit Tuesday and then the 49ers on Wednesday, assuming he doesn’t sign with the Lions while he is there (interestingly, both Detroit and the 49ers were two of the three teams on Richard Sherman’s short list). later this week, a team that needs corners (recall that the Lions were also on Richard Sherman’s short list). Seattle wants to keep him, but this is also finally Shead’s chance to really cash in after battling a knee injury last year and also having his unrestricted free agency status delayed by a year earlier in his career when he played one fewer game than needed one season to use it as an accrued season. Shead actually is technically a street free agent since he was released, meaning he can sign before Wednesday.

TE Luke Willson: With Graham gone, Willson may be more of a priority to re-sign since there are only two other tight ends on the roster— Nick Vannett and Tyrone Swoopes. But the tight end market is also going crazy early — Trey Burton got $32 million over four years from the Bears — and Willson is also at a point in his career where he has to look around and see what he can get.

OL Luke Joeckel: Joeckel was a fulltime starter at left guard in his first season with the Seahawks. But it’s unclear how new offensive line coach Mike Solari views him (former OL coach Tom Cable memorably said in a radio interview he thought Joeckel played as well as any guard in the NFL in 2016) and Seattle may explore other options to fill this spot.

RB Eddie Lacy: As big of a bust as there could be after signing a one-year deal with $2.865 million guaranteed, gaining just 179 yards on 62 carries with no touchdowns. Won’t be back.

LB Michael Wilhoite: Had a serviceable year as a starting strongside linebacker and backup in the middle. But the team could also look for younger options than the 31-year-old Wilhoite.

PK Blair Walsh: Isn’t going to be back and Seattle has already signed Jason Myers to as a possible replacement and is likely to sign or draft another kicker in time for camp.

DE Marcus Smith: A serviceable backup who wouldn’t seem to have a big market, but then again ends and edge rushers are always at a premium.

OL Oday Aboushi: Started eight games at guard before a season-ending shoulder injury. Could be back as depth though it’s hard to read what Seattle will do on the offensive line with Solari now in charge.

OL Matt Tobin: Played sparingly after being acquired in wake of George Fant’s injury. But has a lot of versatility that Seattle may want to retain.

LB Terence Garvin: Backup LB and also a solid special teams player a year ago but with Ken Norton back —- he’s the de facto linebackers coach as well as the new defensive coordinator — there could be some shaking up of the LB corps.

QB Austin Davis: Played just two snaps all season but could return as the backup as he started eight games for the Rams in 2014 when new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer was the OC with St. Louis. Seattle has also already re-signed Trevone Boykin, whose legal issues have also cleared up since the end of the season.

CB Byron Maxwell: Played well down stretch in second stint with Seahawks and has said he’d like to be back and probably won’t cost much.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Seattle also has five players who are restricted free agents, meaning Seattle can give them a qualifying offer that means it can then match any offer the player receives or potentially get compensation if he leaves. If Seattle does not get a qualifying offer then player becomes an unrestricted free agent. But that number reduced to four on Monday night when the team tendered cornerback Justin Coleman, all but assuring he will stay in the fold in 2018. Teams have until April 20 to give offer sheets to RFAs.

RB Mike Davis: Became the starting tailback late in the season. Seattle may not tender him but you’d think they’d want to keep him around which they could probably do for $1 million or so less than the $1.9 million tender.

RB Thomas Rawls: Former rookie sensation had just 157 yards and may not be worth the tender amount. But recall that Seattle didn’t tender Christine Michael in 2016 but then brought him back as an unrestricted free agent.

DE Dion Jordan: Made a big impact down the stretch and would seem almost a certainty to return.

LB Dewey McDonald: Had ACL surgery after playing four games and his health alone figures to mean he won’t be tendered.

— Seattle also has 12 Exclusive Rights Free Agents, meaning that they have to stay with the Seahawks as long as the team gives them a qualifying offer. ERFA players are: DLs Quinton Jefferson, Branden Jackson and Garrison Smith; LBs Paul Dawson and Josh Forrest; center Joey Hunt; DB Jordan Jordan Simone; RB J.D. McKissic; snapper Tyler Ott; TE Tyrone Swoopes and OL Tyrus Thompson. Akeem King, a practice squad player last season previously listed as an ERFA, is also now listed as a UFA.

OUTSIDE FREE AGENTS WHO HAVE VISITED

RB Jonathan Stewart: Former Timberline High star visited Seattle last week but signed on Tuesday with the Giants.

RB DeMarco Murray: Visited the Seahawks on Tuesday.

DE Derrick Shelby: Former Falcon visited Seattle last week and has yet to sign anywhere.