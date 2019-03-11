NFL teams were legally allowed to begin negotiating with free agents on Monday.

The NFL free agency signing period begins Wednesday (March 13). But the legal tampering period — when agents and teams can officially talk contract — is underway, with some agreements already having been reached.

We’ll keep track of all of the moves over the next few weeks in our free agent tracker, updating what is happening with Seahawks free agents as well as other moves the team has made.

As of Monday, the Seahawks were listed by OvertheCap.com with an effective salary cap space of just under $31 million, 15th most among NFL teams. But it’s worth remembering about $8 million or so of that will have to be reserved for the team’s 2019 draft picks, injured reserve and practice squad.

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

(These are players whose contracts officially expire on Wednesday and then are free to sign with any other team).

Safety Earl Thomas: NFL Network reported Monday he wants a two-year deal worth at least $30 million. That may rule out Dallas, his long-thought preferred destination. Also out? The Rams, who it’s thought were ready to make a big push for Thomas before signing Eric Weddle last week. But the Chiefs and 49ers could be serious suitors — and if he doesn’t get the deal he wants, Dallas could re-enter the picture.

Linebacker K.J. Wright: Seattle is thought willing to re-sign Wright, but at the right price. Wright, entering free agency for the first time in his career wants to test the market at age 30, wants to see what is out there.

Cornerback Justin Coleman: The team’s starting nickel last year, some think he could get $8-9 million a year, and if so, he’s likely gone from the Seahawks.

Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen: Seahawks may be looking for an upgrade at DT. In any case, Stephen likely not a priority.

Kicker Sebastian Janikowski: Seattle has already signed a kicker, Sam Ficken, and while it hasn’t been ruled out that Janikowski could be back at age 41 and coming off injuries at the end of the season, it seems unlikely.

Defensive end Dion Jordan: Will Seattle re-sign Jordan after a disappointing and injury-filled 2018 resulted in just 1.5 sacks? Seattle may want him back but knows it has to add help at the rush end spots regardless.

Cornerback Neiko Thorpe: Thorpe has been a valued backup corner and special teams demon the last three years. But Seattle signed pending restricted free agent Akeem King last week as an apparent replacement for Thorpe and also is high on Simeon Thomas, a practice squadder all last season.

Guard J.R. Sweezy: Seahawks want him back but Sweezy is expected to test the market after playing last season on a one-year $1.5 million deal.

Guard D.J. Fluker: Exact same line as Sweezy — Seahawks want him back but Fluker is going to see if he can get more than the one-year, $1.5 million he did a year ago from Seattle. Will Seattle then match?

Running back Mike Davis: Davis was the team’s highest-paid RB last year and likely would have to be again this year to return, which is why he probably won’t.

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks: The Seahawks would love to bring back Kendricks as a hedge against Wright leaving. But sentencing on his insider trading charge isn’t expected until April 4, so Seattle may have to make other moves just in case.

Safety Maurice Alexander: Would seem unlikely to be back after playing only on special teams in nine games last season.

Quarterback Brett Hundley: The team’s backup last season, he could return, though Seattle also has signed Paxton Lynch since the end of the season. Hundley may also want somewhere he has a better chance of playing.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

(These are players Seattle can retain if they make them a qualifying tender by Wednesday — but players are still free to see out other offers until they have signed. If not, then that player becomes an unrestricted free agent. But even then, Seattle can still re-sign them. Tenders are at three different levels of salary and potential compensation if they go elsewhere. Teams can match offers of players who get tenders.)

DL Quinton Jefferson: Seems unlikely to get tendered — meaning a salary of at least $2.025 million. But seems a player Seattle would want to keep in the fold once he becomes a free agent.

OL George Fant: Would seem to be the one player Seattle might tender, which not only guarantees Fant a salary but then also could mean Seattle would get the chance to match and depending on the round of the tender, compensation if he signs elsewhere.

FB Tre Madden: Would seem unlikely to get tendered.

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS

(So-called ERFAs are players who if they get a tender remain the team’s property. If they are not tendered then they become unrestricted free agents).

Snapper Tyler Ott: Seahawks need a snapper so you’d assume he’ll be back.

C Joey Hunt: Backup was a key player last season.

RB J.D. McKissic: Another who you’d think they’d want back.

DL Branden Jackson: Ditto above.

CB Kalan Reed: Reed will also be back and could be a contender in the slot cornerback competition if Coleman leaves.

Safety Sahlom Luani: Acquired for a seventh-round pick last season.

WR David Moore: Obviously in the team’s plans for 2019.

LB Austin Calitro: Another player who seems certain to return.

OL Jordan Simmons: Recovering from knee injury but played well in three starts last season.

LB Emmanuel Ellerbee: Injured in preseason, could be a depth player at LB.

DL Ricky Ali’ifua: Injured in pre-season a year ago.

S T.J. Mutcherson: Undrafted free agent played at Central Florida.

FREE AGENTS SIGNED

CB Akeem King: Seattle re-signed the pending restricted free agent to a one-year deal worth more than $2 million with incentives.

