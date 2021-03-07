As the Seahawks enter the offseason, they know who their top two receivers are — Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

The order seems to depend on the day and the opponent, but ultimately doesn’t really matter since the broader point is Seattle in 2020 had two 1,000-yard receivers for only the second time in franchise history

The question entering the offseason is what else Seattle has. Should David Moore be re-signed with the thought he can become an even more consistent third receiving threat going forward? Or even if he does, should Seattle look to add another veteran or two at receiver?

As we continue our preview of the Seahawks as they head into the free agent signing period, which officially begins March 17, a look at Seattle’s receiving corps.

Players under contract

Tyler Lockett: Lockett is entering the final year of his contract, due to make an $11 million base salary with a $14.95 million cap hit. None of the base salary is guaranteed and it carries just a $2.25 million dead cap hit which has led to speculation that the team could look to extend Lockett — who is still just 28 — to reduce the cap number for 2021 and assure he hangs around a few more years.

DK Metcalf: Seattle can look forward to one more year getting Metcalf on his rookie deal before he can get an extension before the 2022 season. And that Metcalf will be due for a sizable extension after the 2021 season is something Seattle is going to have to start planning for now. For the 2021 season, Metcalf will be one of the biggest bargains in the NFL with a salary of just $911,914.

Freddie Swain: Swain has three years left on his rookie deal and showed some promise in his first season with 13 catches, though just three in the final seven games.

Penny Hart: Hart was on Seattle’s active roster much of the season, playing in 13 games, and signed a futures deal after the year.

John Ursua: A seventh-round pick in 2019, Ursua spent last season on the practice squad and signed a futures deal after the season. Ursua turned 27 in January so time may not be on his side as much as his relative inexperience in the NFL may indicate.

Also under contract on futures deals are former Husky Aaron Fuller, Darvin Kidsy (who played in five games with Washington in the 2018 and 2019 seasons) and Cody Thompson. Both Fuller and Thompson spent all of last season on Seattle’s practice squad.

Impending free agents

David Moore: After initially being tendered as a restricted free agent, Moore redid his deal shortly before the season and played last season for $825,000 before memorably achieving a $100,000 bonus in the last game of the year. Moore had a career-high 35 receptions a year ago, but his yards per catch dropped to 11.9 from 17.1 and 17.7 of the previous two years. But his big-play ability — he had a career-high six TDs a year ago — may entice someone. Pro Football Focus estimated Moore could command a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million.

Phillip Dorsett: Carroll said after the season he hoped Dorsett would stay in Seattle after he missed all of last season with a foot injury that eventually required surgery — the team thinks the surgery has solved his issues. And it would seem his market wouldn’t be any different this time around and that he could again be signed on a one-year veteran minimum-type deal.

(Josh Gordon would have become a free agent on March 17 but he was released by the team on March 4. He remains suspended by the NFL).

Possible free agent targets

Josh Reynolds: If you’re looking for a free agent receiver who has ties to the Rams and the offense of new Seattle offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, then Reynolds is your man. Reynolds, who just turned 26 last month, is coming off the best of his four NFL seasons with 52 catches for 618 yards and two TDs in 2020. He can play both inside and out, lining up in the slot 31.1% of the time in 2020, according to PFF, the rest outside. PFF estimates he could be had for a contract similar to what it guesses for Moore — two years, $8.5 million.

A.J. Green: If Seattle wants to go for a big-name, aging vet, then maybe it could take a swing at Green (which seems more logical than trying again at Antonio Brown, who is also a free agent but seems likely headed back to Tampa Bay). Green is now 32 and seems past his perennial Pro Bowl days. But he played all 16 games last season after missing all of the previous year and had 47 catches for 523 yards. PFF estimates a two-year, $20 million deal.

Kendrick Bourne: The former Eastern Washington star has experience in the Kyle Shanahan-system spending the last four years with the 49ers (which has a lot of similar elements to what Waldron figures to bring to Seattle) and had career highs with 49 receptions for 667 yards in 2020.

DeSean Jackson: He’s now 34 and has played just eight games the past two seasons. But he played with Washington in 2016 when Waldron was the offensive quality control coach for the WFT (turning in his last 1,000-yard season that year) and he isn’t going to cost much at this point.

Final analysis

The big questions for Seattle in terms of its own players are whether to redo Lockett’s deal, and whether to re-sign Moore. Best guess on Moore is that he hits the market and each side feels things out a little bit first. As a free agent for the first time in his career Moore would might understandably want to see what may be out there for him.

Regardless, with Russell Wilson obviously unhappy about some things (everything?), Seattle may also want to try to bring in some additional veteran weapons. That may make more sense than waiting for the draft, where Seattle has just one pick in the first three rounds.

Next: Offensive line.