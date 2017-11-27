Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Monday said the team's first pick in the 2017 draft, defensive lineman Malik McDowell, will not play this season due to injuries sustained in an ATV accident in July.

While it had been regarded as unlikely that Seahawks’ rookie defensive lineman Malik McDowell would play this season, coach Pete Carroll had several times in the past month or so held out some optimism it could happen.

But Monday he closed the door on that possibility saying that McDowell will not play this season.

“I don’t think that’s happening,” Carroll said of McDowell possibly returning to the field this year. “There’s not any progress being made in that direction.”

McDowell, taken with the 35th overall pick in the draft last April out of Michigan State, suffered what Carroll has referred to as a “really bad concussion” in an ATV accident in July.

He has not taken part in any football activities with the Seahawks since then having been on the Non-Football Injury list all season.

Carroll said in early October “we’ve not ruled that thought out that he could come back” and play this season.

But that thought is being ruled out now with Carroll saying on Monday that he can’t predict when McDowell will be able to play.

Asked about McDowell’s long-term future Carroll said “I don’t know. I don’t have any updates for you.”

McDowell has been in the team’s locker room and has attended practices and meetings in recent weeks.

McDowell received a four-year contract worth $6.9 million overall with $3.1 million guaranteed.

With McDowell not playing all season due to an injury that occurred away from the field the team could not pay him his $465,000 base salary for this year per rules in the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement. But it’s unclear if the Seahawks would take that step — CBA language allows for the sides to come to a separate agreement on compensation in such instances.