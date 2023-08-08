RENTON — Just when the Seahawks’ crowded secondary seemed to be taking shape, an inevitable reality of football — injury — stepped in.

First-round pick Devon Witherspoon sat out practice on Tuesday after he was sidelined midway through Monday’s workout, while second-year backup safety Joey Blount was not seen after suffering an apparent back injury Monday.

Witherspoon, who was the fifth overall pick out of Illinois, watched practice from the sideline with a wrap on his upper leg.

It’s unclear the nature or severity of the injuries to either Witherspoon or Blount, as coach Pete Carroll did not talk to the media Tuesday. He is scheduled to on Wednesday in advance of the preseason opener Thursday at 7 p.m. at Lumen Field against the Minnesota Vikings.

Witherspoon’s injury may well be minor. He didn’t appear too encumbered as he moved easily up and down the sidelines congratulating teammates after big plays. However, the injury likely means Witherspoon won’t play against the Vikings.

Witherspoon has been working with the starting defense at nickel corner and got ample time there in Friday’s mock game.

And while Carroll has said Witherspoon could still get time outside, his usage of late has seemed to point to nickel being his primary role when the season starts.

More proof of that came when the Seahawks began using last year’s starting nickel, Coby Bryant, primarily as a safety in recent practices.

But with Witherspoon out Tuesday, Bryant was back working with the starters at nickel alongside Michael Jackson at right cornerback and Tre Brown on the left side.

Those two have worked as the starters on the outside every day of camp, with last year’s starting right corner, Riq Woolen, still on the mend from arthroscopic knee surgery.

Woolen was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list Sunday, but for now he is taking part only in pre-practice walk-throughs and other non-practice work.

With Bryant back to mostly nickel and Witherspoon out, undrafted rookie free agent Jonathan Sutherland spent time with the starting defense in the dime (six defensive backs) package.

And that usage, as well as depth issues at safety, means Sutherland may have a legitimate shot to make the 53-man roster.

If Witherspoon is out for any length of time, the Seahawks may have to largely scrap the experiment of playing Bryant at safety.

Seattle’s depth at safety also remains limited with Jamal Adams out while recovering from a torn quad and no clear ETA for his return.

That has had Quandre Diggs and Julian Love working as the starters throughout camp.

Bryant and Blount were listed on the depth chart as backups for Thursday’s game, with Sutherland, sixth-round pick Jerrick Reed II and undrafted rookie free agent Ty Okada behind them.

Big day for Brown

Brown continues to shine in practices, something that has undoubtedly played into the decision to use Witherspoon at nickel.

Brown, a fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2021, locked up often with DK Metcalf in Tuesday’s practice — which was without pads but still pretty intense — twice breaking up passes.

One came in an entertaining two-play sequence in a red-zone-blitz session in which Geno Smith first perfectly placed a pass to Metcalf in the back of the end zone for a touchdown with Brown draped all over him — and just missing getting his hand on the ball.

Smith tried Metcalf again in the end zone on the next play, and this time Brown batted it away.

A little later, after Brown again had a breakup of a Metcalf pass, Smith found Metcalf stride-for-stride with Brown down the sideline at the right pylon. Metcalf caught the pass, but Brown and defensive players and coaches argued vehemently that pass interference should have been called.

Regardless, the day was another in which Brown made an overall strong statement that he’s going to be hard to dislodge from a starting spot.

Jody Allen attends practice

Seahawks chair Jody Allen attended practice Tuesday along with vice chair Bert Kolde.

Allen talked early in practice for a few minutes with Carroll — and when Carroll did his usual early practice routine of running a few sprints down the sidelines, she gave him a hand-slap on his way down the field. She also talked a while with general manager John Schneider. Their group was joined later in practice by senator Patty Murray.

Allen has not been seen often at practices since assuming control of the team after the death of her brother, Paul, in October 2018. But it was not thought there was any specific reason for the visit other than just a routine checkout of the team during camp.

Receivers Eskridge, Young sit out

Second-year receiver Dareke Young sat out practice again as the team examines what Carroll said is a groin injury that could be related to a sports hernia.

Joining him on the sidelines was Dee Eskridge. It was unclear the injury to Eskridge, but he took a hard hit late in Monday’s padded practice that led to a brief scuffle. The team also found out on Friday that Eskridge has been suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy.

In good receiver news, Tyler Lockett, who has been limited to just early conditioning drills most of the past week due to tightness in his hamstring, did a bit more Tuesday, including getting a few snaps during team drills.

Without Eskridge and Young — and Lockett still limited — a lot of other receivers got opportunities to work with the starters.

During a team drill, the starters in a four-receiver set were Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cade Johnson and undrafted rookie free agent Jake Bobo.

Cody Thompson also got ample work with the ones and might have turned in the offensive play of the day when he caught about a 50-yard TD pass from Drew Lock. Smith was so excited he raced from behind the line of scrimmage to celebrate with the group near the end zone.

Notes, quotes, anecdotes

— Also missing a second straight practice was starting left guard Damien Lewis, for undisclosed reasons. Lewis was not seen on the field. Seattle again made up for the absence of Lewis by moving right guard Phil Haynes to left guard and having Jake Curhan play right guard.

— Running back Zach Charbonnet again worked fully in practice while fellow RBs Kenneth Walker III and Kenny McIntosh sat out. Charbonnet missed some time earlier in camp with a shoulder injury. But he said Tuesday that’s all in the past. “All good, all good,” he said. “Ready to go now, so I’m excited.”

— Defensive end Dre’Mont Jones also practiced throughout after leaving practice late Sunday with a toe injury. He spoke to the media after and said he’s fine.

— Others sitting out practice included OLB Darrell Taylor, DL Myles Adams, LB Vi Jones and NT Cameron Young.

— Before practice, the team announced the signing of defensive end Jordan Ferguson of Middle Tennessee State while waiving as injured cornerback Andrew Whitaker. Whitaker suffered a knee injury in the mock game Friday. He will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.