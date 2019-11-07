RENTON — So, the first impression of Josh Gordon from his new teammates?

“Dude is swole,’’ said veteran linebacker K.J. Wright. Meaning, in other words, the 6-3, 225-pounder really looks the part.

But exactly what part Gordon will play with the Seahawks in their key NFC West showdown Monday night against the 49ers in Santa Clara remains to be seen.

Gordon took the field with the Seahawks for the first time Thursday afternoon after participating in a walk-through earlier in the day. But he was listed as limited in practice with an ankle issue.

That’s not the injury he had at the end of his time in New England, when he suffered a knee injury on Oct. 10 in a game against the Giants. He was then inactive for the next two games before being waived, with the designation of having a minor injury. He was claimed by the Seahawks last week.

Coach Pete Carroll didn’t mention the injury when he talked to reporters before practice.

But he did mention that Gordon would have to show in practice over the next few days that he is healthy and has picked up enough of the offense to contribute before the team signs off on him playing.

“If he does really well during the week and feels really comfortable with the things we’re asking of him and we can look at him and feel like, ‘OK, he can definitely contribute and go in there and play ball at a really high level, execute on the things we can ask him to do’ (then he’ll play),’’ Carroll said.

“He’s really talented. He looked talented in the walk-through. He’s a big, good-looking kid and all that. He’s just got to fit in and see if we can fit it together where it’s not a distraction for us. … We’re trying to win a football game. If he can help us do that then we’ll figure out a way.”

Here’s more of what we learned from the Seahawks Thursday:

Ziggy Ansah still struggling to get weight, strength, back to where it was

The Seahawks signed defensive end Ziggy Ansah in March to a one-year deal worth up to $9 million with the hope he could replace much of the production lost with the trade of Frank Clark.

But Ansah missed much of training camp after having offseason shoulder surgery to repair an injury suffered last season when he was with Detroit, which also forced him to miss the first two games of the regular season.

And while Carroll earlier tried to paint that in the most optimistic light, he acknowledged Thursday that the time Ansah lost — and an inability to do much working out during his rehab — set him back significantly.

Ansah has just one sack, and none in his past four games, and Carroll said one possible reason for his relative lack of production is that he’s noticeably lighter than the 275 pounds at which he is listed by the team.

“He’s still battling physically to get back to right,’’ Carroll said. “He still hasn’t gained all his weight yet back. He’s still in the 250s. He is on a regimen to continue to get stronger and to keep working to get back to full go. The offseason took a big toll on him not being able to use his shoulder and not be able to run and do stuff that he needed to do. He’s still developing. It’s still a developmental campaign to get him back to full go. He plays really hard. He’s smart and he does things right. I think that the production should show. It should show up. We’ll stay after it.”

Carroll later said Ansah weighs 258 with the hope he can get to 270.

Clowney, Hunt, Brown sit out practice

Three players sat out Thursday’s practice, two with new injuries — center Joey Hunt (hip) and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (toe and knee). Hunt has not previously been on the injury report and the toe is a new issue for Clowney, who previously also dealt with a knee issue.

Left tackle Duane Brown also sat out with knee and biceps injuries. But he was listed with those last week and played against Tampa Bay.

Hunt started for the first time this season Sunday against the Bucs in place of Justin Britt, who is out for the season. Jordan Roos is listed as the backup center.

Ten players were listed as limited. Most notable was safety Quandre Diggs, who has yet to play since being acquired three weeks ago from Detroit while dealing with a hamstring injury. But Carroll said the hope is Diggs will be able to play Monday.

Also listed as limited was defensive end Quinton Jefferson (oblique), who has missed the past two games. But Carroll said the expectation is Jefferson will be able to play against the 49ers.

And also limited was tight end Luke Willson, who suffered bruised ribs against the Bucs but finished the game.

Carroll also said tight end Ed Dickson, who remains on Injured Reserve but returned to practice last week, is ready to return. But Carroll said the team has yet to decide if he will be activated. Willson’s status figures to play into that decision.

Seahawks just didn’t have room for Gary Jennings

The Seahawks on Tuesday waived receiver Gary Jennings, a fourth-round pick in April. Jennings was then claimed by Miami on Wednesday, becoming the first of the team’s 11 picks in the 2019 draft to move on.

Jennings caught just one pass for 12 yards in the preseason and was never active for any game in the regular season and Carroll said Thursday that there just wasn’t room for him on the 53-man roster once the team added Gordon, giving Seattle eight receivers.

“He just ran up against the numbers, really,’’ Carroll said. “We took three receivers in the draft (DK Metcalf in the second round and John Ursua in the seventh being the others) and they’re all good. Gary got swooped up right away. We knew that that was likely to happen. We have a number of guys at the position and everybody is staying healthy and doing good. The opportunity hadn’t come to be in the game yet. That’s all.”