The Seahawks are cleaning house in their strength and conditioning department, a league source confirmed to the Seattle Times.

On Wednesday, the Seahawks fired head strength and conditioning coach Chris Carlisle. On Thursday, a source confirmed that the Seahawks have also fired assistant strength and conditioning coaches Mondray Gee and Jamie Yanchar as well as head trainer Donald Rich. The firings of Gee, Yanchar and Rich was first reported by Curtis Crabtree of KJR-AM.

All had been with the Seahawks since at least when Pete Carroll arrived in 2010 and the thought is the team is looking for some new leadership in that area.

Carlisle had been with Carroll since Carroll became the coach at USC in 2001. He came with Carroll to the Seahawks in 2010. Yanchar also came to the Seahawks with Carroll from USC. Gee was hired in 2010 after having been with Green Bay, while Rich was already with the Seahawks when Carroll took over, having been with the team since 2005.

Carroll had said on Monday that “we don’t anticipate any major changes” in the team’s coaching staff following a 10-6 regular season and a loss Saturday to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

But while there does not appear to be any movement with the team’s position coaches at the moment, Carroll is apparently looking for a fresh start in the strength and conditioning area, especially in light of some of the new changes in rules that have been aimed at player safety.

The firings mean only three coaches remain who have been with the Seahawks since Carroll arrived in 2010 — tight ends coach Pat McPherson, assistant offensive line coach Pat Ruel and special teams coach Brian Schneider.