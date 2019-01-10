The Seahawks are cleaning house in their strength and conditioning department.

The Seahawks are cleaning house in their strength and conditioning department, a league source confirmed to the Seattle Times.

It was revealed on Wednesday that the Seahawks had fired head strength and conditioning coach as Chris Carlisle. Thursday, a source confirmed that the Seahawks have also fired assistant strength and conditioning coaches Mondray Gee and Jamie Yanchar as well as head trainer Donald Rich. The news of the firings of Gee, Yanchar and Rich was first reported by Curtis Crabtree of KJR-AM.

All had been with the Seahawks since at least when Pete Carroll arrived in 2010 and the thought is the team is looking for some new leadership in that area.

Carlisle had been with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll since Carroll became the coach at USC in 2001. He came with Carroll to the Seahawks in 2010. Yanchar also came to the Seahawks with Carroll from USC. Gee was hired in 2010 after having been with Green Bay while Rich was already with the Seahawks having been with the Seahawks since 2005.

Carroll had said on Monday that “we don’t anticipate any major changes” in the team’s coaching staff following a 10-6 regular season and a loss Saturday to Dallas in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The firings mean only three coaches remain who have been with the Seahawks since arrived in 2010 — tight ends coach Pat McPherson, assistant offensive line coach Pat Ruel and special teams coach Brian Schneider.