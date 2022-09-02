The Seahawks filled out their 17-player practice squad Friday by signing linebacker Joshua Onujiogu and defensive end Jabari Zuniga.

Each was an expected move as general manager John Schneider had mentioned earlier in the week that Zuniga had agreed to sign, and it was known the Seahawks wanted to get Onujiogu back if he cleared waivers after he was waived Wednesday.

Onujiogu did and was brought back on Thursday with the signing officially announced Friday.

Onujiogu, a rookie out of Division III Framingham (Ma.) State, was one of the surprise stars of the preseason with eight tackles and a sack and made the team’s initial 53-man roster before he was waived the next day in some additional roster shuffling.

Zuinga was a third-round pick of the Jets in 2020 out of Florida but played in just 11 games in two seasons with New York, making eight tackles and one sack. He was waived earlier this week and went unclaimed.

Advertising

Zuniga had two tackles and a sack in 77 snaps in the preseason, according to Pro Football Focus. He was the 79th overall pick of the 2020 draft.

Seattle’s initial practice squad for 2022 includes 12 players who were with the team in the preseason and five signed from other teams.

The 12 with the team in the preseason are: Onujiogu, receivers J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Bo Melton and Cade Johnson, running back Darwin Thompson, linebackers Aaron Donkor, Vi Jones and Tanner Muse, tight end Tyler Mabry, offensive linemen Greg Eiland and Liam Ryan and safety Scott Nelson.

The five from other teams are Zuniga, quarterback Sean Mannion, cornerbacks Xavier Crawford and Quandre Mosely and offensive tackle Jalen McKenzie.