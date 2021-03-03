The Seahawks on Wednesday announced their completed coaching staff for the 2021 season.
All of the changes had been previously reported but the announcement confirmed all the new hires.
Specifically, as had been reported over the weekend, Carl Smith is returning to the team as associate head coach while his son, Tracy, will serve as assistant special teams coach with former Seahawks player DeShawn Shead hired as a defensive assistant/defensive backs coach.
Tracy Smith will serve under Larry Izzo, who has been officially promoted to special teams coordinator to replace Brian Schneider, who departed for Jacksonville.
Carl Smith first worked with Carroll when each were assistants at North Carolina State in 1982 and Smith was Seattle’s QB coach from 2011-17 and then associate head coach in 2018 before spending the last two years with the Houston Texans.
In his role as associate head coach Smith is expected to be involved in game-management roles including clock management and decisions on challenging replays.
Shead,31, played for the Seahawks from 2012-17 and then was in camp again in 2019 before being released. This will be his first NFL coaching position.
Here is the Seahawks’ full coaching staff for 2021:
Pete Carroll – Executive VP of Football Operations/Head Coach
Carl Smith – Associate Head Coach
Dave Canales – Offensive Passing Game Coordinator
Andre Curtis – Defensive Passing Game Coordinator
Andy Dickerson – Run Game Coordinator
Larry Izzo – Special Teams Coordinator
Ken Norton Jr. – Defensive Coordinator
Shane Waldron – Offensive Coordinator
Nate Carroll – Wide Receivers
Austin Davis – Quarterbacks
Aaron Curry – Defensive Assistant/LBs
Thomas Garcia – Strength & Conditioning Assistant
John Glenn – Linebackers
Clint Hurtt – Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line
Brad Idzik – Quality Control-Offense/Assistant Quarterbacks
Kerry Joseph – Assistant Wide Receivers
Keli’i Kekuewa –Assistant Offensive Line
Damione Lewis – Defensive Assistant/DL
Ivan Lewis – Head Strength & Conditioning
Pat McPherson – Tight Ends
Chad Morton – Running Backs
Mark Philipp – Strength & Conditioning Assistant
DeShawn Shead – Defensive Assistant/DBs
Tracy Smith – Assistant Special Teams
Mike Solari – Offensive Line
Nick Sorensen – Secondary & Nickel Specialist
Grant Steen – Strength & Conditioning Assistant
Danny van Dijk – Strength & Conditioning Assistant
Jamie Yanchar – Strength & Conditioning Assistant
