The Seahawks on Wednesday announced their completed coaching staff for the 2021 season.

All of the changes had been previously reported but the announcement confirmed all the new hires.

Specifically, as had been reported over the weekend, Carl Smith is returning to the team as associate head coach while his son, Tracy, will serve as assistant special teams coach with former Seahawks player DeShawn Shead hired as a defensive assistant/defensive backs coach.

Tracy Smith will serve under Larry Izzo, who has been officially promoted to special teams coordinator to replace Brian Schneider, who departed for Jacksonville.

Carl Smith first worked with Carroll when each were assistants at North Carolina State in 1982 and Smith was Seattle’s QB coach from 2011-17 and then associate head coach in 2018 before spending the last two years with the Houston Texans.

In his role as associate head coach Smith is expected to be involved in game-management roles including clock management and decisions on challenging replays.

Shead,31, played for the Seahawks from 2012-17 and then was in camp again in 2019 before being released. This will be his first NFL coaching position.

Here is the Seahawks’ full coaching staff for 2021:

Pete Carroll – Executive VP of Football Operations/Head Coach

Carl Smith – Associate Head Coach

Dave Canales – Offensive Passing Game Coordinator

Andre Curtis – Defensive Passing Game Coordinator

Andy Dickerson – Run Game Coordinator

Larry Izzo – Special Teams Coordinator

Ken Norton Jr. – Defensive Coordinator

Shane Waldron – Offensive Coordinator

Nate Carroll – Wide Receivers

Austin Davis – Quarterbacks

Aaron Curry – Defensive Assistant/LBs

Thomas Garcia – Strength & Conditioning Assistant

John Glenn – Linebackers

Clint Hurtt – Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line

Brad Idzik – Quality Control-Offense/Assistant Quarterbacks

Kerry Joseph – Assistant Wide Receivers

Keli’i Kekuewa –Assistant Offensive Line

Damione Lewis – Defensive Assistant/DL

Ivan Lewis – Head Strength & Conditioning

Pat McPherson – Tight Ends

Chad Morton – Running Backs

Mark Philipp – Strength & Conditioning Assistant

DeShawn Shead – Defensive Assistant/DBs

Tracy Smith – Assistant Special Teams

Mike Solari – Offensive Line

Nick Sorensen – Secondary & Nickel Specialist

Grant Steen – Strength & Conditioning Assistant

Danny van Dijk – Strength & Conditioning Assistant

Jamie Yanchar – Strength & Conditioning Assistant