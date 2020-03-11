During his season-ending news conference following the divisional playoff loss to the Packers, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said that the team would do “some of everything” in trying to turn around a defense that, in 2019, was statistically the worst since his first year in Seattle.

That led to lots of conjecture about whether significant coaching changes might be in the offing.

But when the Seahawks finally announced changes to the coaching staff for the 2020 season Wednesday, there were no changes to the most significant jobs, with Brian Schottenheimer remaining as offensive coordinator and Ken Norton Jr. staying as defensive coordinator.

The Seahawks did add a few tweaks, notably to the offensive side, announcing that Brennan Carroll — one of Pete Carroll’s two sons on the coaching staff — will hold the title of run-game coordinator after serving as offensive scheme specialist/assistant offensive line coach in 2019. The team also confirmed the previously reported news that Dave Canales, who has been the quarterbacks coach the past two years, will serve as pass-game coordinator.

And some of the other changes included some pretty interesting names.

Former first-round pick Aaron Curry will have a full-time role as a defensive assistant after he spent last season as a coaching assistant working with the linebackers. The Seahawks also announced the addition of former offensive line standout Steve Hutchinson to the personnel side as a football consultant. Hutchinson has had a less formal role with the Seahawks scouting department the past year or so.

Hutchinson’s new role comes during a year when he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August after being elected last month. Hutchinson played for the Seahawks as a guard from 2001-05, helping pave the way for the Seahawks’ first Super Bowl in 2006 before moving on as a free agent to Minnesota.

Curry was a first-round pick for Seattle in 2009 but played just two seasons and part of another for the Seahawks before he was traded to Oakland early in the 2011 season and was out of the league after 2012. Curry returned to his native North Carolina and held jobs coaching in college and high school before coming back to the Seahawks last year.

Among other moves: