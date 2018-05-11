The schedule means the Seahawks will likely begin training camp on July 26.

Dates and times for all NFL preseason games were announced Friday, and for the Seahawks what it also meant is clarifying a likely date for the beginning of training camp.

Seattle will open the preseason on Aug. 9 against the Colts in Seattle, which due to NFL rules on when camp can begins indicates that training camp will start on July 26.

The game against the Colts may also mark a homecoming for former UW and Skyline High standout and one-time Seattle receiver Kasen Williams, who on Friday signed with Indianapolis.

Here is Seattle’s complete preseason schedule, with all times listed in Seattle time.

Aug. 9 — Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m.

Aug. 18 — at Los Angeles Chargers, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — at Minnesota Vikings, 5 p.m.

Aug. 30 — Oakland Raiders, 7 p.m.