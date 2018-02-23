The Seahawks on Friday made their 2018 coaching staff official.
The Seahawks on Friday officially announced their 24-man coaching staff for the 2018 season, which includes six new coaches as well as three with new titles.
Most of the moves have been previously reported or announced, such as Brian Schottenheimer as the team’s new offensive coordinator and Ken Norton Jr. as the new defensive coordinator.
But Friday’s announcement did confirm a few previously reported but not announced changes, including that Dave Canales will move from receivers coach to quarterbacks coach. Canales replaces Carl Smith, who will become associate head coach.
Smith had been the team’s QB coach since 2011. Canales has been with the Seahawks since 2010 and has been the receivers coach the past three years.
Moving into Canales’ role as receivers coach is Nate Carroll, who is the youngest of head coach Pete Carroll’s two sons and has been the assistant receivers coach since 2014 (Carroll’s other son, Brennan, is assistant offensive line coach).
Friday’s announcement also included one new addition not previously reported — Steve Shimko as offensive assistant. The Seahawks press release notes that Shimko “joins Seattle after two seasons (2016-17) as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Garden City (Kan.) Community College where he won the NJACC National Championship in his first season. Prior to Garden City, he spent one season each at the University of Georgia (2015), where he worked alongside Schottenheimer, Western Michigan (2014) and his alma mater, Rutgers (2013).”
Here is a list of the Seahawks’ 2018 coaching staff:
