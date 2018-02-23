The Seahawks on Friday made their 2018 coaching staff official.

The Seahawks on Friday officially announced their 24-man coaching staff for the 2018 season, which includes six new coaches as well as three with new titles.

Most of the moves have been previously reported or announced, such as Brian Schottenheimer as the team’s new offensive coordinator and Ken Norton Jr. as the new defensive coordinator.

But Friday’s announcement did confirm a few previously reported but not announced changes, including that Dave Canales will move from receivers coach to quarterbacks coach. Canales replaces Carl Smith, who will become associate head coach.

Smith had been the team’s QB coach since 2011. Canales has been with the Seahawks since 2010 and has been the receivers coach the past three years.

Moving into Canales’ role as receivers coach is Nate Carroll, who is the youngest of head coach Pete Carroll’s two sons and has been the assistant receivers coach since 2014 (Carroll’s other son, Brennan, is assistant offensive line coach).

Friday’s announcement also included one new addition not previously reported — Steve Shimko as offensive assistant. The Seahawks press release notes that Shimko “joins Seattle after two seasons (2016-17) as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Garden City (Kan.) Community College where he won the NJACC National Championship in his first season. Prior to Garden City, he spent one season each at the University of Georgia (2015), where he worked alongside Schottenheimer, Western Michigan (2014) and his alma mater, Rutgers (2013).”

Here is a list of the Seahawks’ 2018 coaching staff:

Seattle Seahawks Coaching Staff (new coaching titles in italics)

Pete Carroll Executive Vice President of Football Operations/Head Coach

Ken Norton, Jr. Defensive Coordinator

Brian Schottenheimer Offensive Coordinator

Dave Canales Quarterbacks

Chris Carlisle Head Strength & Conditioning

Brennan Carroll Assistant Offensive Line

Nate Carroll Wide Receivers

Andre Curtis Defensive Backs

Tom Donatell Quality Control/Defense

Jethro Franklin Assistant Defensive Line

Mondray Gee Assistant Strength & Conditioning

John Glenn Assistant Linebackers

Will Harriger Quality Control/Offense/Assistant Quarterbacks

Clint Hurtt Defensive Line

Larry Izzo Assistant Special Teams

Pat McPherson Tight Ends

Chad Morton Running Backs

Pat Ruel Assistant Offensive Line

Brian Schneider Special Teams Coordinator

Steve Shimko Offensive Assistant

Carl Smith Associate Head Coach

Mike Solari Offensive Line

Nick Sorensen Secondary

Jamie Yanchar Assistant Strength & Conditioning