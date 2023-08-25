The final game of the NFL preseason can be an easy one to overlook.

The excitement of simply watching NFL football again may have passed, and the real drama comes the minute the game ends as teams begin cutting their rosters from 90 players to 53, which this year must be completed by Tuesday at 1 p.m.

But for many who suit up, the game will serve as an indelible memory of the last time they put on an NFL uniform.

Of the 37 players each team must cut, up to 16 can be re-signed to the practice squad a day later. Some may go on injured lists and others may latch on with other teams.

Even with practice squads, each team could say goodbye to up to 21 players — or 672 around the league. Most have spent the spring and summer laboring through the offseason program and training camp.

Two Seahawks hoping to stick around in at least some capacity are rookie receivers John Hall and Tyjon Lindsey, who each signed last spring as undrafted free agents.

Advertising

They are two of 14 receivers on the roster, and they know the team may keep only five or six on the 53-man roster and maybe another two or three — or four at the most — on the practice squad.

Each had big plays in last Saturday’s win over Dallas that they hope opened some eyes. Hall blocked a punt for a safety. Lindsey had three catches for 36 yards and a punt return for 27.

Each figure to get a lot of snaps in Saturday’s preseason finale at Green Bay to state their case one more time.

They said this week that they’ve tried to avoid the big-picture ramifications of what this game could mean for their football futures and concentrate on the moment at hand.

“Just take it day-by-day and control what I can control and focus on my opportunities here,’’ Lindsey said.

Said Hall: “If it happens it happens, if it doesn’t it doesn’t. …. You just embrace it and know everything that comes with it and just roll with the punches.’’

Advertising

The two couldn’t have taken more divergent paths to reach this point.

For Hall, this wasn’t even the slightest thought when he gave up playing football in 2018 at a tiny Division II school in Michigan, Northwood University, to return home take care of his newborn son, Easton, or E.J.

“I tried to figure out how to be a man, take care of my responsibilities,’’ he said.

Everything changed in 2021 when he decided to go back to Northwood, a school with an enrollment of just over 2,000, with the intent of using football to finish a degree in accounting. Hall got the degree, saying he felt that would be the best long-term way to support his family.

Along the way, NFL teams became intrigued by his 6-foot-4, 207-pound frame and athleticism. He signed with the Seahawks after they saw him at a pro day he attended at Michigan State. He became the first player from Northwood to sign with an NFL team since 2017.

“Not even,’’ he says with a wide smile when asked if during his three-year hiatus he thought he’d end up someday in an NFL camp. “It’s crazy how it just kind of happened.’’

Advertising

For Lindsey, who was a consensus top-100 recruit coming out of high school, the question wasn’t whether he could he make an NFL roster as a rookie but how high he might be drafted.

Lindsey played at national powerhouse Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas where the team didn’t lose a game in three years — and where his quarterback was Tate Martell, who committed to the University of Washington as a 14-year-old before changing his mind. Lindsey initially committed with Martell to Ohio State before signing with Nebraska.

As Lindsey says “unfortunately, it didn’t go as well as I wanted it to.’’

After an unhappy year at Nebraska, he ended up at Oregon State, where he put up solid numbers with 75 receptions for 917 yards and nine touchdowns in four years, but not necessarily what might have been anticipated during the days when he had his pick of colleges.

Lindsey calls being one of the top recruits in the country “a bittersweet feeling. … the only good thing about being a highly-touted recruit in high school is going on the visits and being able to go around the country. That was the best part.’’

Like Hall, Lindsey intrigued the Seahawks at a pro day, participating in the Seahawks’ event in Renton, where he said he had a good conversation with receivers coach Sanjay Lal.

Sponsored

“Life just puts a bunch of bumps in your road, a bunch of walls, but it’s just how you get over them,’’ he said. “I always knew I would be in this position. Maybe not here specifically. But I always knew I would be here.’’

Saturday, each felt they showed they belonged.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Hall executed a move the team had worked on all week to block a punt, the kind of special-teams play young receivers need to make to stick in the NFL.

It may have just been the fourth quarter of the second preseason game, but for Hall it was just about everything.

“Biggest game I ever played in,’’ Hall said. “My college stadium didn’t hold more than 2,000 people, so it was definitely big. My family came up — mom, dad and son were there — so that was nice for me as well. Biggest game of my life so far. Can’t take that away from me.’’

Lindsey did little kick returning at Oregon State, saying he lost his chance to secure the spot early in his career because of an injury. He has consistently worked as a returner with the Seahawks in a role where his size of 5-8, 171 isn’t necessarily a detriment.

Lindsey says he is “just trying to establish’’ that maybe he could be a legit option as a returner.

“I still get those nervous butterflies that I’ve been feeling since I was 7 when I first laced up my cleats,’’ he said of how he has approached the preseason. “But I just get back there and say, ‘It’s another day. You’ve been doing this for this long. What are you going to do with this opportunity?’’’