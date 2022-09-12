There is little doubt that Russell Wilson played himself into the realm of Seahawks royalty over the past 10 years, but on Monday night at Lumen Field he might not get a reception that typically befits a king.

Since being traded to the Denver Broncos in March following a decadelong Seahawks career in which he became arguably the most recognizable figure in Seattle sports, Wilson has raved about his new surroundings. Last week he signed a five-year contract extension worth up to $245 million that will keep him in Broncos orange and blue through 2028.

Suffice to say, feelings from Seahawks fans are strong. To some, he is a hero deserving of a standing ovation for bringing a home a Super Bowl title in 2014. To others he has joined the likes of former Mariners star Alex Rodriguez as an all-time Seattle sports Benedict Arnold.

In front of a national audience Monday night, Wilson might hear an unfamiliar sound from the 12s.

Boos.

Regardless of the reception he receives, it’s clear the Seahawks community — including fans and business partners — is moving on.

What it means

One of Wilson’s most visible local endorsement partners, Alaska Airlines, said last week it will soon be “winding down” its relationship with Wilson, who has been the company’s “Chief Football Officer” since 2013.

The airline is also mothballing the four Wilson airplane designs, or “liveries,” it has released in recent years. The most recent livery was unveiled in September 2021.

“Russell Wilson has a special place in our hearts as Alaska’s Chief Football Officer (CFO),” Alaska spokesperson Ray Lane said in a company response. “Russell will always be a friend to Alaska and our relationship over the years has been incredible. We wish him all the best on his move to Denver. The Russell Wilson aircraft livery has been retired. At this time, we have no plans to name a new CFO.”

Down at the Locker Room by Lids store on Occidental Avenue in Seattle, the sale racks are now filled with Wilson jerseys at 50% off. While a regular Wilson jersey once ran fans $120, you can now pick up one for just $60. A stitched version costs $75.

Throughout his 10-year stint in Seattle, in which he became the franchise’s all-time leading passer and winningest quarterback, Wilson’s was among the store’s most popular jerseys. This year though, fans who want to buy the jersey of a current Seahawks quarterback will have to wait, as store manager Ryan Van Ausdall said the store has no plans to order Geno Smith or Drew Lock jerseys anytime soon.

Van Ausdall says that these days, the most popular jerseys are either those of receiver DK Metcalf or the No. 12 “Fan.” With so much upheaval and uncertainty lately surrounding the team, the No. 12 seems a safe bet.

“You could say the team is in a rebuilding stage,” Van Ausdall said. “People don’t really know if like, Tyler Lockett or DK Metcalf or Jamal Adams or whoever could be traded. They don’t really know what the direction of the team is.”

At the Seahawks’ Pro Shop, Wilson jerseys are marked down to $65, and all other Wilson memorabilia is also half off.

The House of LR&C, a retail store owned by Wilson and his wife Ciara, has seemingly been unaffected by the quarterback’s departure. The company closed its location at Seattle’s University Village in June after just five months but opened stores at the Alderwood mall in Lynnwood and the Factoria Outlet Mall in Bellevue, along with locations in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Lone Tree, Colorado.

Russell Wilson, Seattle villain

Many of the Seahawks faithful continue to have raw feelings about Wilson’s departure, six months removed from his trade to the Broncos.

For some fans, enough time simply hasn’t passed to greet him warmly, though many understand his decision to take his football skills to the sunnier climates of Colorado.

“I think booing is mean, and Russ doesn’t really deserve it,” Seahawks fan Matt G. Hall said on Twitter. “He wants to play on a winning team and he didn’t think Seattle could offer that to him any more. That being said, I would still boo the [expletive] out of him.”

For some, the hard feelings stem not from the fact that Wilson left the team, but the manner in which he did so.

After spending 10 years as the face of the franchise, ending every news conference with “Go Hawks!” and saying that he wanted to be a “Seahawk for life” in 2019 when he signed his last contract, Wilson informed the team he likely would not sign another long-term extension in Seattle, seemingly frustrated with the direction of the offense under Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

“I think Russell will end up being booed badly by the fans,” Seahawks fan Breezie McGrath of Monroe said. “The way he left the team — justified or not — left a lot of hurt fans in his wake, and I’m sure they will make that hurt known. In terms of how he should be greeted, I’m torn. I’m inclined to say he should be shown respect but I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t be booing him myself.”

Russell Wilson, Seattle hero

For others, Wilson’s myriad accomplishments with the Seahawks overshadow the sting of his departure. With two Super Bowl appearances, one title and many playoff memories made in front of the 12s, Wilson earned a level of goodwill from the fan base that few Seattle athletes before him came anywhere close to achieving.

Though his departure stings for fans, those memorable moments will garner a polite response from at least a portion of those in attendance Monday.

“I think Russ will mostly get boos, but I think he deserves to be cheered. Loudly,” Everett-based fan Chris Leeper said. “ He gave everything he had to this franchise for 10 years, … He wanted to stay but the [organization] chose Pete [Carroll] over him, which they’ll regret.”

For others, the cheers will come down the road. The feelings are still too strong for a positive reception, even for the best quarterback in team history.

“The second he retires and comes back to be inducted into the Ring [of] Honor, I’ll gladly applaud him. He’s a legend,” fan Dylan Jenkins said. “He’s also a cornball who wanted out of town. If I could be in attendance, [I don’t know] if I’d boo, but I definitely wouldn’t cheer.”

A good number of other people agreed that Wilson is likely to get a mixed reaction when he takes the field. Polite cheers at first, in honor of everything the 2012 third-round draft pick accomplished with the team and did for the community, but a loud roar if he happens to get sacked or throw an interception.

“I’ll give a courteous golf clap when introduced — I’m grateful for the good times and the Super Bowl championship,” Portland-based Seahawks fan Brian Becker said, in part. “But — I’ll cheer wildly every time he makes a mistake.”