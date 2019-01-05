With the run game stalled and kicker Sebastian Janikowski sidelined after he injured his thigh in the first half, Seattle falls to the Cowboys 24-22 in the NFC wild-card game.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Seahawks kept making the improbable look possible until the very last minute of the 2018 season.

But finally, even in this season of so many unfathomable twists and turns, the Seahawks simply dug too deep of a hole to climb out of.

Seemingly dead, the Seahawks scored with 1:18 left to cut Dallas’ lead to 24-22.

But a Michael Dickson drop kick went straight to Dallas’ Cole Beasley, the Cowboys ran out the clock, and that was that.

Down 24-14, the Dallas crowd was already beginning to celebrate when Russell Wilson hit Lockett for a 53-yard pass to the Cowboys 13.

That led to a 7-yard Wilson touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic on a fourth down with 1:18 remaining.

That cut the lead to 24-20, and the Seahawks and Chris Carson then ran it in for two points. The Seahawks had no choice at that point but to go for two because kicker Sebastian Janikowski was out with a thigh injury suffered on the last play of the first half.

But it was too little, too late for a Seattle team that saw its season end in a game in which it was almost always climbing uphill.

The Cowboys did it by shutting down Seattle’s NFL-leading rushing attack and then not letting the Seahawks make enough plays through the air to compensate.

Seattle’s defense, meanwhile, proved too leaky at the wrong time, allowing two long drives late in the third and fourth quarters after Seattle had taken a 14-10 lead with 1:59 left in the third quarter.

Dallas immediately responded with a 67-yard drive to retake the lead. Then after stopping the Seahawks, Dallas took advantage of two Seattle pass interference penalties on third downs to move 63 yards for another score.

The key play was a 16-yard run by Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott on a third-and-14, taking the ball to the 1 and giving the Cowboys a two-possession lead with 2:08 left.

Had Seattle been able to pull off the onside kick, the Cowboys’ time management might have been questioned.

Instead, Dickson’s drop kick attempt didn’t come close to being recovered by Seattle.

This marks the time in the Pete Carroll era that the Seahawks have lost a playoff opener.

Still, the season was an overall success for the Seahawks, who surprised most by winning 10 games and getting to the postseason.

But Dallas held Seattle to just 73 rushing yards — 87 below the Seahawks’ average.

Dallas scored first on a 39-yard field goal by Brett Maher with 9:50 to play in the first quarter.

But the series was typical of many for the Seattle defense this year, which allowed the Cowboys to easily move to the 23.

The Cowboys opened with gains of 8, 14, 5, 14 and 9, but then the Seahawks’ defense buckled down once Dallas got into scoring territory. From the 23, Dallas gained only two yards and had to settle for a field goal.

On Dallas’ next series, the game was delayed for about 10 minutes after Cowboys’ receiver Allen Hurns suffered a gruesome ankle injury when tackled by Seattle safety Bradley McDougald.Hurns was eventually carted off the field.

Hurns had picked up a first down on the play but Dallas then could not move it further and punted.

Seattle had just five yards at the end of the first quarter, punting after three-and-outs on all three possessions.

But the drought ended suddenly, as Wilson hit Ed Dickson for 26 yards on Seattle’s first offensive play of the sescond quarter, then connected with Tyler Lockett for 40 to the Dallas 12.

But the Seahawks’ drive stalled there, with two Carson runs gaining just three yards and then Wilson firing incomplete to Jaron Brown on third down.

Janikowski hit a 27-yard field goal to tie it at 3-3 with 7:03 to play in the first half.

Maher then missed a 58-yarder on Dallas’ next possession, with the Cowboys gambling for points instead of pinning Seattle deep.

The miss gave Seattle the ball at its own 48 with 3:12 left in the second quarter, its best starting field position of the first half.

Seattle used it to drive for a go-ahead field goal by Janikowski, this one from 42 yards out with 1:43 left.

Seattle had a first down at the Dallas 27 but the drive stalled there with a Wilson pass to Baldwin falling incomplete in the end zone on third down.

Dallas had taken a time out while Seattle had the ball, and that proved fortuitous for the Cowboys as they moved 75 yards in seven plays to give the game its first touchdown, the score coming on an 11-yard pass from Prescott to Michael Gallup.

Seattle then used a long Lockett kickoff return to the Dallas 49 to set up for a 57-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

That turned into disaster when Janikowski’s kick not only fell short, but he also suffered a thigh injury.

Dallas outgained Seattle 224-112 in the first half, with Elliott gaining 91 yards on 13 carries.

Carson, who had three straight 100-yard games to end the season, was held to 16 yards on eight carries in the first half.

But Seattle’s defense stayed strong through the third quarter, with a key play coming when Wagner stopped Elliott shy of a first down on third-and-1 on Dallas’ first possession.

A punt by Dickson downed by Neiko Thorpe and Justin Coleman at the Dallas 2-yard-line resulted in Seattle taking over at the Dallas 44 midway through the third quarter.

Seattle got the big play it needed when Wilson hit Doug Baldwin for 23 yards on a fourth-and-6 at the 40, Baldwin caught the ball as he dragged the toes of both feet just in bounds under tight coverage from Chidobe Awuzie.

Wilson then kept on a zone read to get Seattle another first down to the 7, and a play later he kept it again to run it in for four yards and put Seattle up 12-10.

Without Janikowski, Seattle went for two, and Mike Davis ran it in up the middle to give the Seahawks a 14-10 lead with 1:59 left in the third quarter.

But a Cowboys team that had struggled offensively against Seattle in two regular season games the last two years finally got the better of the Seahawks, responding with a quick 67-yard drive of their own. The key play there was a 34-yard pass from Prescott to Amari Cooper.

Elliott eventually ran it in from a yard out with 12:28 remaining to put Dallas up 17-14. His touchdown came two plays after Prescott had initially appeared to score on a 10-yard run but was ruled just short after a review.

A K.J. Wright end zone interception following a 51-yard Tavon Austin punt return kept Seattle alive.

Seattle couldn’t move it and Dallas then took over at its own 38 with 7:20 remaining.

A third down pass interference penalty on Wright gave Dallas first down, and then three plays later another pass interference on Justin Coleman gave Dallas yet another fresh set of downs.

Elliott then had a run of six yards to the Seattle 30 and a 17-yarder to take it to the Seattle 13 with just over three minutes remaining.

A penalty moved Dallas back and set up a third-and-14 with 2:33 to play, and the Seahawks appeared likely to at least get the ball back with a chance.

But that evaporated in stunning fashion as Prescott kept the ball on a quarterback draw and blasted up the middle for 16 yards, stopped short of the goal line thanks to a desperate dive by Tedric Thompson at the 1.

Prescott then scored on a sneak on the next play to put Dallas up 24-14 with 2:08 remaining.