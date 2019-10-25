Adam Jude (6-1)

Seahawks 31, Falcons 21. Atlanta’s issues on defense are vast and they are puzzling, particularly so considering Dan Quinn’s pedigree. The Falcons still have an elite offense — and they still have Julio Jones — but Matt Ryan looks unlikely to play Sunday with an ankle injury. And, yes, the Seahawks have been at their best on the road this season. That all adds up to a nice bounce-back day for the Hawks.

Larry Stone (4-3)

Seahawks 24, Falcons 10. I tried once before to pick a Seahawks’ romp, and it didn’t happen. But they’re playing a Falcons team that has lost five in a row, has a coach on the hottest of seats, just traded wide receiver Mohamed Sanu as an indication they’ve punted on the season, and may have to go with a 38-year-old backup quarterback. I’ll take my chances.

Matt Calkins (4-3)

Falcons 23, Seahawks 22. If you need proof, I can post my screenshot of initially picking the Seahawks by 3, but then I saw that Larry predicted a blowout, just as he did with the Saints game. This was a red flag for me then and is again now. Falcons HC Dan Quinn saves his job with the upset.

Week 1

Condotta: 27-10 Seahawks

Jude: 27-16 Seahawks

Stone: 24-10 Seahawks

*Calkins: 21-14 Seahawks

Week 2

Condotta: 24-20 Steelers

*Jude: 27-24 Seahawks

Stone: 20-17 Steelers

Calkins: 24-21 Seahawks

Week 3

Condotta: 23-19 Seahawks

Jude: 17-16 Seahawks

Stone: 30-7 Seahawks

*Calkins: 21-20 Saints

Week 4

*Condotta: 31-13 Seahawks

Jude: 24-16 Seahawks

Stone: 20-13 Seahawks

Calkins: 24-23 Cardinals

Week 5

Condotta: 31-27 Seahawks

Jude: 38-35 Seahawks

*Stone: 30-27 Seahawks

Calkins: 27-24 Rams

Week 6

Condotta: 30-23 Seahawks

Jude: 28-27 Seahawks

*Stone: 30-27 Seahawks

Calkins: 27-26 Browns

Week 7

Jude: 34-32 Ravens

Stone: 24-21 Seahawks

*Calkins: 26-24 Ravens

* = closest score