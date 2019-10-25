Adam Jude (6-1)
Seahawks 31, Falcons 21. Atlanta’s issues on defense are vast and they are puzzling, particularly so considering Dan Quinn’s pedigree. The Falcons usually have an elite offense — and they still have Julio Jones — but Matt Ryan won’t play Sunday with an ankle injury. And, yes, the Seahawks have been at their best on the road this season. That all adds up to a nice bounce-back day for the Hawks.
Larry Stone (4-3)
Seahawks 24, Falcons 10. I tried once before to pick a Seahawks’ romp, and it didn’t happen. But they’re playing a Falcons team that has lost five in a row, has a coach on the hottest of seats, just traded wide receiver Mohamed Sanu as an indication they’ve punted on the season, and they will have to go with a 38-year-old backup quarterback. I’ll take my chances.
Matt Calkins (4-3)
Falcons 23, Seahawks 22. If you need proof, I can post my screenshot of initially picking the Seahawks by 3, but then I saw that Larry predicted a blowout, just as he did with the Saints game. This was a red flag for me then and is again now. Falcons HC Dan Quinn saves his job with the upset.
Condotta: 27-10 Seahawks
Jude: 27-16 Seahawks
Stone: 24-10 Seahawks
*Calkins: 21-14 Seahawks
Condotta: 24-20 Steelers
*Jude: 27-24 Seahawks
Stone: 20-17 Steelers
Calkins: 24-21 Seahawks
Condotta: 23-19 Seahawks
Jude: 17-16 Seahawks
Stone: 30-7 Seahawks
*Calkins: 21-20 Saints
*Condotta: 31-13 Seahawks
Jude: 24-16 Seahawks
Stone: 20-13 Seahawks
Calkins: 24-23 Cardinals
Condotta: 31-27 Seahawks
Jude: 38-35 Seahawks
*Stone: 30-27 Seahawks
Calkins: 27-24 Rams
Condotta: 30-23 Seahawks
Jude: 28-27 Seahawks
*Stone: 30-27 Seahawks
Calkins: 27-26 Browns
Jude: 34-32 Ravens
Stone: 24-21 Seahawks
*Calkins: 26-24 Ravens
* = closest score
