Adam Jude (6-1)

Seahawks 31, Falcons 21. Atlanta’s issues on defense are vast and they are puzzling, particularly so considering Dan Quinn’s pedigree. The Falcons usually have an elite offense — and they still have Julio Jones — but Matt Ryan won’t play Sunday with an ankle injury. And, yes, the Seahawks have been at their best on the road this season. That all adds up to a nice bounce-back day for the Hawks.

Larry Stone (4-3)

Seahawks 24, Falcons 10. I tried once before to pick a Seahawks’ romp, and it didn’t happen. But they’re playing a Falcons team that has lost five in a row, has a coach on the hottest of seats, just traded wide receiver Mohamed Sanu as an indication they’ve punted on the season, and they will have to go with a 38-year-old backup quarterback. I’ll take my chances.

Matt Calkins (4-3)

Falcons 23, Seahawks 22. If you need proof, I can post my screenshot of initially picking the Seahawks by 3, but then I saw that Larry predicted a blowout, just as he did with the Saints game. This was a red flag for me then and is again now. Falcons HC Dan Quinn saves his job with the upset.

Week 1

Condotta: 27-10 Seahawks

Jude: 27-16 Seahawks

Stone: 24-10 Seahawks

*Calkins: 21-14 Seahawks

Week 2

Condotta: 24-20 Steelers

*Jude: 27-24 Seahawks

Stone: 20-17 Steelers

Calkins: 24-21 Seahawks

Week 3

Condotta: 23-19 Seahawks

Jude: 17-16 Seahawks

Stone: 30-7 Seahawks

*Calkins: 21-20 Saints

Week 4

*Condotta: 31-13 Seahawks

Jude: 24-16 Seahawks

Stone: 20-13 Seahawks

Calkins: 24-23 Cardinals

Week 5

Condotta: 31-27 Seahawks

Jude: 38-35 Seahawks

*Stone: 30-27 Seahawks

Calkins: 27-24 Rams

Week 6

Condotta: 30-23 Seahawks

Jude: 28-27 Seahawks

*Stone: 30-27 Seahawks

Calkins: 27-26 Browns

Week 7

Jude: 34-32 Ravens

Stone: 24-21 Seahawks

*Calkins: 26-24 Ravens

* = closest score