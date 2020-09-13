By

Seattle Seahawks (0-0)
vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-0)

10 a.m. | Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta

TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

SEAHAWKS

2020 season preview

Live updates: Seahawks at Falcons

Beyond the Stars: Russell Wilson wanted more superstars for a Seahawks squad sensing Super Bowl possibilities

Russell Wilson set the offseason theme when he said that the Seahawks needed to add more "superstars." The Jamal Adams trade spoke of a front office that feels some sense that the future is now.

Read more from Bob Condotta here.

—Bob Condotta
Seattle Times sports staff

