Seattle Seahawks (0-0)
vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-0)
10 a.m. | Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
SEAHAWKS2020 season preview
- The NFL’s best player? Seahawks’ Russell Wilson might show us it’s him in 2020 | Matt Calkins
- Analysis: Ranking the Seahawks’ position groups from consistently top-notch down to wait and see
- Beyond the Stars: Russell Wilson wanted more superstars for a Seahawks squad sensing Super Bowl possibilities
- Seahawks pick ’em: How will the Hawks do this season?
- Jamal Adams needed a fresh start. The Seahawks needed a superstar. Both got their wish.
- Seahawks 2020 schedule: Game-by-game analysis of Seattle’s weekly matchups
Live updates: Seahawks at Falcons
Beyond the Stars: Russell Wilson wanted more superstars for a Seahawks squad sensing Super Bowl possibilities
Russell Wilson set the offseason theme when he said that the Seahawks needed to add more "superstars." The Jamal Adams trade spoke of a front office that feels some sense that the future is now.
Read more from Bob Condotta here.
—Bob Condotta
