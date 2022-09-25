Seahawks (1-1) vs. Falcons (0-2)
Healthy Sidney Jones lone surprise among Seahawks inactives
Seattle’s list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against Atlanta included one surprise — cornerback Sidney Jones IV, who entered training camp as the starter at left cornerback and, after missing time with a concussion during the preseason, has been presumed to be healthy. Jones was not on the injury report this week and was healthy and on the active roster last Sunday against the 49ers, though he did not play.
The other inactives were: cornerbacks Justin Coleman and Artie Burns, safety Joey Blount, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, receiver Dareke Young and offensive lineman Jake Ciurhan.
Harris had been ruled out earlier due to a glute injury and a personal matter, Blount is also dealing with a hamstring and was listed as doubtful, and Coleman has a calf injury and also was listed as doubtful. Both Blount and Coleman were inactive last week as well.
The others are healthy scratches, but Burns didn’t return to practice until this week after missing most of the preseason and the first two games with a groin injury.
Seattle have five cornerbacks active for Sunday — Michael Jackson, Tariq Woolen, Isaiah Dunn, Coby Bryant and practice squad callup Xavier Crawford.
Why Sunday’s game vs. Falcons may already be must-win for Seahawks
RENTON — Given the low expectations greeting the Seahawks this season, it can be argued that no game in 2022 is make or break.
But if you’re riding with the thought that the Seahawks aren’t in full rebuild mode and can make a postseason run — coach Pete Carroll certainly is — then Sunday’s 1:25 p.m. game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lumen Field looks as must-win as any on the schedule.
That’s in part because observers from the start have viewed this game as one of the most winnable on the Seahawks’ schedule.
When it was released in May and betting odds were set on every game, the visit by Atlanta was one of only four in which the Seahawks were favored. It had the largest spread in their favor at three points (the other three in which they were favored are home games against the Giants, Carolina and Jets).
That three-point line was down to one Friday on VegasInsider.com — and down to even at BetUS.com — with many bettors apparently more impressed by how Atlanta has played in its 0-2 start than Seattle has in going 1-1. With NFL observers already questioning the Seahawks, it’s fair to wonder how often they’d be favored again this season if they can’t beat the Falcons at home.
Also making this a pivotal game is the Seahawks’ schedule.
What to watch for when Seahawks play Falcons in Week 3
RENTON — On Nov. 7, 1976, the Atlanta Falcons became the first NFL team to come to Seattle to play the Seahawks and leave as losers.
The Seahawks, playing their ninth NFL game, had one win already. But that came at Tampa Bay in what came to be known as “The Expansion Bowl.’’
Three weeks later, the Seahawks got what felt like their first “real’’ NFL win with a 30-13 defanging of the Falcons at the Kingdome.
The Falcons return 46 years later with the Seahawks hoping for a similar breakout performance to get their 2022 season back on track.
Here are our weekly keys to the game, and prediction.
Seahawks’ Ken Walker hopes to provide needed boost to run game
RENTON — To Pete Carroll, Ken Walker is a reason to get excited.
Sure, the Seahawks’ rushing game has been poor, combining for 112 yards over the first two weeks of the season, including just 36 on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. But this week Carroll hopes for some big improvement.
The always-optimistic Seahawks coach enthusiastically spoke about Walker, a rookie running back who is finally fully recovered from hernia surgery and primed for a larger workload in the coming weeks.
Seahawks fans got their first look at Walker last week, as the speedy second-round draft pick made his NFL debut in their 27-7 loss in Santa Clara, California.
It wasn’t a big day statistically for Walker, who carried just four times for 10 yards, but Carroll said this week on Seattle Sports 710 AM that Walker will see more action in the weeks to come.
“Doggone it, we didn’t get to see him,” Carroll said. “We’ll see him, it’ll happen. We didn’t make enough space for him. He’s going to be an exciting football player for us.”
Seahawks’ next three opponents show why a top QB draft pick doesn’t always pan out
RENTON — Despite the Seattle offense being mired in a six-quarter scoreless streak, Geno Smith has not looked like the problem.
Smith has completed an NFL-best 81% of his passes with just one turnover, and the rousing win against Denver doesn’t happen without his two early touchdown passes.
But whether he is the answer remains to be seen. This season appears to many like one in which the Seahawks are setting up to find their long-term quarterback next year — with the assumption that Drew Lock isn’t the future if he couldn’t beat out Smith.
But even if neither Smith, who turns 32 in October, nor Lock proves to have any staying power, the hope for this year is to show improvement with the rest of the roster, then add a QB in the offseason, and voilà, let the good times begin anew.
The next three weeks, the Seahawks will come face-to-face with three teams whose quarterbacks illustrate well the precariousness of thinking that the missing QB piece is easily found.
