FINAL

Atlanta Falcons 20

10 a.m. | Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta

TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

QUARTER 4

5:53 | Seahawks 27, Falcons 11 Jason Myers is good from 54 yards. Thanks to Atlanta’s two-point conversion earlier, this is still a two-score game, but that should pretty well seal it for Seattle.

12:57 | Seahawks 24, Falcons 11 Marquise Blair made a huge hit. Then he made a HUGE play. The Falcons were on the Seahawks’ doorstep, having driven 85 yards and looking all but guaranteed to pull within one score. Julio Jones had been unstoppable on the drive, but Atlanta turned to the ground inside the 5-yard line. As Devonta Freeman outreached his hand with the ball in it, Blair dove to knock it out. Bobby Wagner recovered at the 1-yard line, a momentous shift in the game.

QUARTER 3

Quick-hit thoughts from Larry Stone after three quarters:

Beleaguered Atlanta coach Dan Quinn must have given a rousing halftime talk, because the Falcons came out with a vengeance to start the second half. They marched straight down the field for a touchdown that ruined Seattle’s shutout hopes. The 23-yard-run by Brian Hill, followed by a successful two-point conversion, cut Seattle’s lead to 24-8. And after a three-and-out series by the Seahawks, the Falcons scored again. Placekicker Matt Bryant, who had missed two earlier field-goal attempts, nailed a 47-yarder to make it Seahawks 24, Falcons 11. The Seahawks then had another three-and-out possession. The Falcons outgained Seattle 155-2 in the quarter and are driving again. It’s getting a little tense – hard to believe after Seattle’s first-half dominance.

1:39 | Seahawks 24, Falcons 11 Not a banner quarter for the Seahawks. Two offensive possessions result in two three-and-outs, while the Falcons put up points on each of their drives. After two misses from beyond 50 yards, Matt Bryant was good from 47 yards on the Falcons’ last possession.

10:54 | Seahawks 24, Falcons 8 Well, no shutout for the Seahawks today. Jadeveon Clowney jumps offsides on fourth down to extend the Falcons drive and two plays later, Brian Hill rushes 23 yards into the end zone to get the Falcons on the board. Matt Schaub started the drive with a 35-yard connection with tight end Austin Hooper.

QUARTER 2

Quick-hit thoughts at halftime from Adam Jude:

Chris Carson was as good as ever in the first half, running for 86 yards on 14 carries, with a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter to give the Seahawks a 17-0 lead. Carson had one run in which he spun out of a would-be tackle, continued up the left sideline and then lowered his shoulder to punish an Atlanta defensive back. Dude looks unstoppable today.

Guess who else looks good? Rashaad Penny had five carries for 42 yards in the first half, after being limited the last month because of a hamstring injury. The day began with speculation that the Seahawks were perhaps listening to trade offers for Penny. But do you really want to give up on this backfield combo right now?

The Seahawks have been at their best on the road this season, and presuming they can hold on here, they’ll start 4-0 on the road for the first time since 1980 — tying the best road start in franchise history.

Seattle is doing whatever it wants today. Yes, the Falcons are that bad, especially on defense. But give the Seahawks some credit too, especially considering the injury to starting center Justin Britt (knee). Russell Wilson was 9 for 15 (with two drops) for 110 yards and two touchdown passes to DK Metcalf in the first half. Wilson now has a 17-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season (plus three rushing touchdowns). That ain’t bad.

Oh hey, Bobby Wagner becomes Seahawks’ all-time leader in tackles. Wagner had four tackles in the first half to break Eugene Robinson’s 24-year-old record of 984. Wagner now has 987 career tackles, and teammate K.J. Wright is fifth on that list with 775.

The defense was stout throughout the first half, intercepting fill-in QB Matt Schaub once and posting the first-half shutout. Mychal Kendricks had his first interception of the season, and Jadeveon Clowney fittingly ended the half with a strip sack, with Ziggy Ansah recovering the fumble near midfield.

4:46 | Seahawks 17, Falcons 0 Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny are running all over the Falcons. Carson finishes this drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, coming after a few impressive rushes to set it up. The Seahawks are already over 100 yards rushing, with 73 from Carson and 42 from Penny.

Can't stop @ccarson_32 on the touchdown run! 😤 Q2: SEA 17, ATL 0 pic.twitter.com/RTiLSF9cEN — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 27, 2019

11:47 | Seahawks 10, Falcons 0 We get our first extended glimpse of Rashaad Penny, who in tandem with Chris Carson leads the Seahawks on a surgical drive to get in the end zone. Penny ran for nine yards, then 17. Carson added runs of 12 and three yards, and Russell Wilson hit DK Metcalf for a four-yard TD.

14:54 | Seahawks 3, Falcons 0 Is Pete Carroll paying attention? His former defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, opts to attempt a 51-yard field goal when faced with fourth and 1. Matt Bryant’s kick sails wide left.

QUARTER 1

Quick-hit thoughts from Larry Stone after one quarter:

It was a little bit of a bumpy start for the Seahawks in front of a sparse crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Their initial drive stalled at the 24, leading to a 42-yard Jason Myers’ field goal. Their second drive resulted in a punt. And as the quarter ended, the Falcons were facing fourth-and-1 at Seattle’s 33, with 38-year-old Matt Schaub 7-for-8 for 73 yards

For the first time all year, the Seahawks started the five offensive linemen they envisioned as their main unit, with D.J. Fluker and Duane Brown returning to action after injuries. But that alignment lasted just six plays before center Justin Britt went down with a knee injury. He was announced to be out for the remainder of the game. Joey Hunt replaced Britt at center.

11:17 | Seahawks 3, Falcons 0 The Seahawks were in business before Justin Britt went down, Britt even acting as the lead blocker on a 15-yard screen to Tyler Lockett. Seattle drove to the Atlanta 24-yard line before stalling and calling on Jason Myers for the first score of the game.

11:57 | Seahawks 0, Falcons 0 Just as the Seahawks’ offensive line returned to full strength with Duane Brown and D.J. Fluker healthy, center Justin Britt goes down. He appeared to be grabbing his left knee, but limped off under his own power. Joey Hunt came in to replace Britt. UPDATE: Britt was ruled out with a knee injury. Adam Jude has the latest here.

PREGAME

8:38 a.m. As expected, newly acquired safety Quandre Diggs leads the Seahawks’ list of inactives for their game against the Falcons. Diggs, who had been dealing with an injury before Seattle traded for him, was listed as questionable. He’ll have to wait another week to make his Seahawks debut.

C.J. Prosise is also inactive, with Rashaad Penny expected to get a lot of touches today ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Rounding out the list are Gary Jennings, Tre Flowers, Quinton Jefferson, John Ursua and Lano Hill.

Notably, Duane Brown and Ziggy Ansah are both active after missing the past two weeks.