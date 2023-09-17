Editor’s note: This is the second of a new season of weekly Seahawks Extra newsletters. Seahawks beat reporter Bob Condotta explores the week’s intriguing storyline, as well as interesting stats and quotes, the morning before every game. Sign up here.

This is my 11th year covering the Seahawks and I’m not sure I can think of a second game of the season that feels bigger than this one does.

Last Sunday’s loss to the Rams was stunning — if anyone really thought that was going to happen, show me the receipts cause I’m not sure even Sean McVay figured that was coming.

The Seahawks have lost a few times in season openers under Pete Carroll, and even started 0-2 in both 2015 and 2018. And in both of those years, they rallied to make the playoffs.

But in those years both games were on the road and in tough venues.

There was no getting blown out at home by a team against which the Seahawks were heavily favored to beat, as was the case Sunday against the Rams.

So, just one bad game or a sign that maybe things aren’t as jolly on the good ship Seahawk as we thought?

We will learn a lot more on that front Sunday.

If much could be questioned about Seattle’s effort against the Rams — even Pete Carroll seemed to go along with the idea that the intensity of the offensive players lagged down the stretch — what couldn’t is how the team approached practice this week.

Those of us in the media don’t get to see much of practice — only about five minutes of early stretching and conditioning on most days — now that the season has started.

But on Wednesday we were out there just long enough to see the end of Bobby Wagner’s fiery talk to the rest of the team during what was their first major practice of the week.

Wagner joked with us the next day as he walked through the locker room that we weren’t supposed to have seen that.

But I think the Seahawks may have been glad we did as it served as a good talking point that wasn’t the Rams game.

Here, though, is the good and bad in what Wagner did.

The hoped-for good is that the Seahawks respond with a far better effort and emerge from Detroit with a win that gets the season jumpstarted.

But if the Lions do what many seem to think in beating Seattle, and maybe handily, there won’t be any blaming the effort. There would instead be lots of questions about whether the Seahawks just aren’t as good as everyone thought they’d be — and that maybe that 3-7 record in their last 10 games dating to the trip to Munich is more reflective of the real post-Russell Wilson Seahawks.

Lots of intrigue today, indeed.

On to a few other of what will be regular features in the Seahawks newsletter.

This date in Seahawks history

In doing some research this week for a story on the six times Seattle lost its opener but rebounded to have a pretty decent — if not great — season, I was struck by what happened in 1983. Any wizened Seahawks fan knows that was Chuck Knox’s first year as Seattle’s coach.

And just about any wizened fan also knows Knox earned the nickname Ground Chuck for his emphasis of the running game in his coaching career.

What I’d forgotten is that in his first Seahawks game, which was also the first for running back Curt Warner, Seattle threw it 43 times while running it just 20 (for just 110 yards, despite Warner’s famous 60-yard run on the first play of the game) in what turned out to be a 17-13 loss at Kansas City.

Some of that surely was due to being behind, though Seattle trailed just 7-6 in the third quarter.

But Knox unquestionably seemed to be making a statement the next week when Seattle went to New York’s Shea Stadium and beat the Jets 17-10, throwing just 15 passes while running it 57 times for 196 yards.

The following week was more of the same as the Seahawks beat the Chargers 34-31 — something, if you recall, that was really hard for Seattle to do in the early years — throwing it just 24 times while running 56 times for 206 yards.

I’m not sure Seattle has ever had 113 carries in a two-game span at any other time in its history.

But those two games — 40 years ago this week — established a personality for the Knox-era teams that pretty much lasted throughout his tenure until 1991, even if there were seasons like 1984 when the Seahawks threw it way more than may be remembered (that year, it was mostly because of the first game injury to Warner and no real suitable replacement, even if the Seahawks did things such as bringing in Franco Harris for a few games).

Could today be a similar turning point for this Seattle team?

Well, Carroll — who turned 72 on Friday — has obviously been around for quite a while. This is his 14th season with the Seahawks. So, the analogy doesn’t really work the same.

But maybe, just for this specific team in this specific year, this is the game that can establish a personality as well.

Pick to click

I’m off to a bad start with my picks to click after Baker Mayfield out-dueled Kirk Cousins and the Vikings in Minnesota last Sunday.

Who really saw that coming? And as an aside, it looks like the regression many expected for the Vikings this year has arrived.

But now I’m back to give it another shot.

And I’m going to turn to our old friend Russell Wilson, whose Broncos are 3.5-point favorites at home against Washington.

Advertising

Like the Seahawks, Denver is a team that really doesn’t want to fall to 0-2. Denver next week has to travel to play Miami’s red-hot offense and then travels to Chicago, hosts the Jets and then plays at Kansas City.

A few of those could be winnable games — especially the Bears, and maybe the Jets depending on how Zach Wilson plays. But 0-2 with losses against the Raiders (who beat the Broncos last week 17-16, the second straight year Denver lost by that score in its opener) and an erratic Washington squad would be a pretty stiff hill to climb — and only increase the questions about where things with Wilson would be headed.

So, here’s thinking Wilson may play one of his best games as a Bronco and lead Denver to the kind of big win it needs to get his career there — and the tenure of Sean Payton — off the ground.

My prediction

So after all that I wrote at the top about the importance of this game and how I expect a far better effort than last week I am, yep, picking Detroit to win.

I’ve thought all along this was a really tough matchup and setting for Seattle; they barely escaped Ford Field with a 48-45 win last year when the Lions weren’t anything close to the team they appear to be now.

It’s possible I’m being kind in thinking Detroit will only score 31 after the Lions got 45 and 29 in losses to Seattle the past two years and finished fifth in the NFL in points scored and fourth in yards gained in 2022.

Final score: Detroit 31, Seattle 23