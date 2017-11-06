The Seahawks are keeping confidence in kicker Blair Walsh after he missed three field goals in Sunday's 17-14 loss to Washington.

Seahawks punter and holder Jon Ryan, whose tenure with the team dates to 2008, recalled Monday what happened the last time a kicker had the kind of struggles Blair Walsh did Sunday.

“I remember all the way back to when Olindo Mare had a bad game in 2009 against Chicago,’’ Ryan said of a day when Mare missed field goals of 43 and 34 yards in a 25-19 home loss. “And I think he came back from that and broke the team record for most consecutive kicks made.’’

Indeed Mare did, making his next 30 in a row, a team record that still stands.

Ryan said he won’t be surprised if that’s what happens with Walsh, who missed field goals of 44, 39 and 49 yards in Sunday’s 17-14 loss to Washington.

“Thick skin, short memory,’’ Ryan said. “I think that’s what a lot of the best kickers have. … I think Blair is the exact same type of guy.’’

And coach Pete Carroll made clear Monday Walsh will get a chance to rebound saying the team does not have any plans to bring in any potential replacements.

As Carroll noted, Walsh was 12-13 before missing three on Sunday.

“I’m concerned that he had trouble in this game,’’ Carroll said Monday. “I don’t think that has to do with anything for next week. We will find out. I’ve seen him come on back. He’s been great. He’s been kicking like crazy and we are expecting him to get right back to that. Playing indoors this week aren’t we? That will be nice.’’

That the Seahawks are, playing Thursday night in Glendale against the Arizona Cardinals in controlled conditions, unlike what Walsh encountered Sunday.

While the official listing of winds at 11 miles an hour out of the north might not indicate anything too severe, Ryan said it was “one of the trickier ones in the last few years’’ in terms of the conditions, especially kicking to the north end zone, which was the direction Walsh missed twice in the second quarter.

“It was pretty bad,’’ Ryan said. “You saw a couple of punts from both of us (Ryan and Washington’s Tress Way) going down that way that got up in the air and just stopped. It was real tricky kicking field goals down there.’’

Ryan also noted that all three kicks were from the middle of the field, which he said is not the preference of most kickers.

“A lot of kickers don’t like kicking from the middle of the field because you can’t really play it one way or the other,’’ Ryan said. “And it just so happened all three kicks were from the middle of the field.’’

Then Ryan stopped and noted that he was pointing out some of the reasons for Walsh’s struggles in part because Walsh didn’t do that publicly after the game.

“He could have made a million excuses and he didn’t make one,’’ Ryan said. “He shouldered it well.’’

No doubt Walsh appeared to gain some favor in the locker room for saying that the misses “were all me.’’

Walsh missed all three kicks to the left and acknowledged later that he had some issues with trying to correct the direction due to the wind.

“I just have to know when they are traveling to the left like that in that type of weather situation to compensate for it and aim a little bit different and put it down the middle,’’ Walsh said after the game Sunday.

As Carroll noted, Walsh had been almost perfect prior to Sunday, including making kicks of 48, 49 and 35 that provided the difference in what is the team’s most critical win of the year so far, a 16-10 victory over the Rams in Los Angeles on Oct. 8.

But the misses against Washington put a renewed spotlight on the team’s offseason decision to allow six-year veteran Stephen Hauschka to walk in free agency and sign Walsh, instead. Hauschka became a free agent when the three-year, $9.15 million contract he signed with Seattle in March, 2014 ran out.

The decision mostly came down to economics. While Walsh signed a one-year deal with Seattle worth $1.1 million, none of it guaranteed, Hauschka got a three-year deal worth $8.8 million and $4 million from the Buffalo Bills.

Hauschka left Seattle with the best field goal percentage in team history at 88.83, making 175-197 in six seasons.

But in a year when Seattle knew it would need every dollar to accomplish its lofty goals the team thought the tradeoff was worth it, especially considering Hauschka also had a couple of pivotal misses last season, including a 28-yarder in overtime at Arizona and a missed PAT in a home game against Arizona.

Seattle actually signed Walsh in February before Hauschka hit free agency, a preemptive move it made knowing Hauschka would likely get big offers it couldn’t — or wouldn’t want to — match.

Walsh was available after being released by Minnesota last November after a few critical misfires, including a missed 27-yarder against Seattle in a wildcard playoff game in January, 2016.

Walsh was 12-16 last season when he was waived after nine games, his exact stats for this year after eight with Seattle.

“What a great opportunity to get a talented guy,” Carroll said at the time of the signing of Walsh last spring. “The guy’s kicked as well as anyone in football, in college (at Georgia) and in the pros (Walsh was first-team all-pro as a rookie in 2012 with Minnesota), when he’s had his chances. And he’s seen the other side of it, too. He knows how to bounce back. And so he’s a tremendous talent. So he adds in and we see what happens.”

Ryan said he has no doubt what happens now.

“I talked to him last night, talked to him briefly today,’’ Ryan said. “And he’s at true professional. He’s handling it real well. He’s still very confident. It’s not like he forgot what he was doing. He knows what he’s doing.’’