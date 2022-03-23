Improving the nickelback position figured to be a priority for the Seahawks this offseason.

And Wednesday, Seattle turned to a familiar face in its efforts to get that done, reaching agreement on a one-year deal with cornerback Justin Coleman, according to NFL Media. A league source said the move is expected to happen.

Coleman, still just 28, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons, including in 2017 and 2018 with the Seahawks when he was the team’s primary nickel, or slot, cornerback.

Coleman had a knack for big plays in his two years with the Seahawks with three touchdowns including two pick-sixes in 2017.

That helped lead to Coleman getting a four-year deal worth up to $36 million with the Lions in 2019.

He was cut by Detroit a year ago after starting 16 games in two years and played last season with the Dolphins, where he played 511 snaps in 16 games, 208 in the slot, according to Pro Football Focus.

Coleman began his career with the Vikings in 2015, and then after being waived, he landed with the Patriots that year, playing sparingly for two seasons before he was acquired by Seattle before the 2017 season for a 2018 seventh-round pick. Coleman played 654 and 672 snaps in his two Seattle seasons as the team’s primary nickel corner.

After giving up 10 touchdowns in his two seasons with Detroit, Coleman bounced back last season to allow a passer rating of just 63.4, according to Pro Football Reference, and no touchdowns.

Seattle entered last season with the duo of Ugo Amadi and Marquise Blair sharing the nickel position. Amadi took it over full time after Blair suffered a season-ending knee injury against New Orleans on Oct. 25.

Amadi finished ranked 115th out of 116 corners by Pro Football Focus last year allowing a passer rating of 97.1.

Seattle earlier signed Artie Burns, who played last year with the Bears and also may get a look at nickel. Burns played 219 of his 314 snaps last year in the slot.

That might allow the Seahawks to use Blair and Amadi as safeties — their original positions when drafted — backing up Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams and also potentially in other sub packages, something Blair in particular has done in the past.

Coleman becomes the third cornerback Seattle has signed during the free agent period, with Seattle also re-signing Sidney Jones and then bringing in Burns.

Other cornerbacks on Seattle’s roster are Tre Brown, John Reid, Michael Jackson and Nigel Warrior.