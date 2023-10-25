The risk isn’t as great for the Seahawks as they bring back Frank Clark for act two as it was more than eight years ago when they first called his name in the second round of the 2015 draft.

Nor are the Seahawks asking now for the same kind of reward.

Instead, as Clark prepares to return to Seattle, he will be initially asked just to show the team how much he has left at the age of 30.

“We get a chance to get him on the other end of his career and see if he can help us out some,” coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday, confirming that Clark is expected to sign with the Seahawks, assuming he passes a physical.

Clark was on his way to Seattle on Wednesday, agreeing to sign with the team after he was released by Denver two weeks ago.

Advertising

Clark had been reportedly angling to re-sign with the Chiefs, with whom he played from 2019-22.

But Seattle suddenly had an urgent need for another rush end when it learned Monday that Uchenna Nwosu would need season-ending surgery to repair a pectoral-muscle injury suffered in Sunday’s 20-10 win over Arizona.

“John [Seahawks general manager John Schneider] did a good job to make sure that we got him,” Carroll said.

It is expected that Clark will sign a one-year contract.

If all goes well, Clark could play as soon as Sunday against Cleveland and join Seattle’s four-man outside linebacker/edge-rush rotation along with Boye Mafe, Darrell Taylor and Derick Hall.

“Right now, we’re just bringing him in to be an edge rusher for us and see if he can get in the four-guy rotation that we’ve been having,” Carroll said. “We’ve really liked how that’s worked out. We’re going to see if we can maintain that and see how it goes. See how it fits together and what it looks like.”

If all goes really well, maybe Clark can even approach the level of play he showed during his last Seahawks season in 2018 when he recorded 13 sacks.

Advertising

No Seahawk has had more than 9.5 since then, and that total remains the most for any Seattle player since Patrick Kerney had 14.5 in 2007.

The Seahawks traded Clark to Kansas City the following April shortly before the 2019 draft.

Seattle had placed a franchise tag on Clark that would have paid him $17.128 million for the 2019 season. But they did that as a placeholder while still negotiating with Clark on a long-term deal. When the edge-rusher market exploded in ways Seattle didn’t anticipate — specifically, Dallas signing Demarcus Lawrence to a contract worth $21 million a year in early April — the Seahawks decided to trade Clark instead.

Seattle, which had just four picks going into the 2019 draft, got a package that included first-, second- and third-round picks over the next two years, and then used some of those picks to make further trades that ended up giving the Seahawks 11 overall picks that season.

Seattle drafted Clark 63rd overall in 2015 just months after he had been dismissed by the University of Michigan football team after being charged with first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence.

A few weeks before the draft, he pleaded guilty to a charge of persistent disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Advertising

The Seahawks at the time stated their confidence in Clark, with Carroll saying “the course of it showed this guy deserved an opportunity to play with the Seahawks.”

Clark proved he was worth every bit of the gamble on the field as he missed only two games in four seasons, initially becoming a key part of a defensive-end rotation that at the time still included Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril. He then took on a starring role once those two were no longer with the team.

He remains 10th in team history in sacks with 35.

“Frank grew up with us,” Carroll said Wednesday. “It was a good process to see him come into the league and come in to being a young man, and we had him for a lot of years there. It’s rewarding, he goes and wins a world championship at a place (Kansas City) and has a lot of success and does good stuff.”

After his trade to Kansas City, he signed a five-year, $105 million deal with the Chiefs, and the early returns were promising. He had 14 sacks over his first two seasons, and then another five in the postseason in 2019 as the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. He made the Pro Bowl his first three years with the Chiefs.

His play tailed off his final two seasons with the Chiefs, and he took a pay cut of more than $15 million to stay with Kansas City in 2022. He had five sacks last season and another 2.5 in three postseason games as Kansas City won another Super Bowl.

The Chiefs released him in March, and he signed a one-year deal worth $5.45 million guaranteed with Denver.

Sponsored

He played just two games with the Broncos — with no sacks and two tackles in 36 snaps — before being released on Oct. 13, as the Broncos began to shed some high-salaried veterans in the midst of a disappointing start to their season.

That move came after Clark gave back $1.679 million of his 2023 salary to try to facilitate a trade. When Denver found no takers, the team instead released him.

Now, Clark returns to his first NFL home.

The defense is different under coordinator Clint Hurtt than it was when he thrived in 2018, but Hurtt was also Seattle’s defensive line coach in Clark’s final two seasons with the Seahawks. Carroll said the team thinks Clark will be able to quickly assimilate to the changes, while also likely having a more simplified role.

“He knows exactly the position that we’re asking him to play that we think the transition to fit into the spot, playing the outside backer spot and rushing the 4-3 stuff, just fits naturally,” Carroll said. “His experience is important with such a young group of guys that he’s with now, so I’m hoping that will all fit together well.”

Only six players remain from Clark’s last season with the Seahawks, one of whom is nose tackle Jarran Reed.

Reed said the two grew particularly tight during their three years together in Seattle — Reed also spent a season playing alongside Clark in Kansas City in 2021 — saying their two daughters and families are also close.

Reed, who like Clark left Seattle only to later return, said he began lobbying Carroll and Schneider last week to bring Clark back, a move that then became even more obvious once Nwosu was lost for the season.

“We’ve been on the phone nonstop since it happened,” Reed said. “ … I think he’s going to be really excited. I think it’s going to be a breath of fresh air like it was for me coming back to where we both started at. That’s just the best thing.”