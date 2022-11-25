RENTON — The Seahawks thought they had escaped the prospect of any significant injury with receiver Dee Eskridge when initial exams showed only a bruised right hand suffered early in a game Nov. 13 in Munich against Tampa Bay.

But when the hand continued to be an issue, further tests showed a broken bone.

And that will land Eskridge on the injured reserve list, the second straight season he will miss significant time with an injury.

Seattle is likely to make a roster move with Eskridge before Sunday’s game at Lumen Field against the Raiders. On Friday, the team officially declared him out for the game with coach Pete Carroll then saying that another transaction would occur soon.

“He’s got a broken hand,” Carroll said after practice Friday. He said immediately after the 21-16 loss to the Bucs in Munich that the hand was bruised and that there was “nothing broken” and reiterated that the following Tuesday, saying, “He should be fine.” Carroll said Friday that it’s possible that Eskridge could return this year. Going on IR means he has to miss at least four games.

For now, the Seahawks will be adjusting things with their receiving corps to add depth to fill in the snaps lost. Eskridge had played in all 10 games this year, with 168 snaps overall — 27% of the team’s total offensive snaps.

Eskridge had also taken over as the team’s primary kickoff returner. It was on his second of two returns against Tampa Bay that he was injured.

Running back DeeJay Dallas has the only other kickoff returns for Seattle this year and will likely resume being the primary kickoff returner, though others could factor in, such as receiver Penny Hart. Running back Kenneth Walker III is also listed on the depth chart at kickoff returner, and receiver Tyler Lockett and cornerback Tre Brown could also be used.

Eskridge was the team’s first pick in the 2021 draft at 56th overall out of Western Michigan.

He was limited to 10 games as a rookie, and 187 snaps, after suffering a concussion in the first game of the season at Indianapolis and finished the year with 10 catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Eskridge also battled a hamstring injury throughout the offseason this year.

But he got healthy late in camp and played in the final preseason game at Dallas and the team held out high hopes he’d be a significant contributor this season and fulfill the expectations they had when he was drafted.

Eskridge has mostly worked as the fourth receiver this year with veteran Marquise Goodwin generally the third receiver after Lockett and DK Metcalf, and he had just one catch in the last four games — for 3 yards against the Giants — and seven for the season for 58 yards and no touchdowns.

Goodwin has missed two games this year due to injury but is healthy now and will continue in the third receiver role.

But the Seahawks will likely need to get snaps from other receivers on the roster such as Hart and rookie Dareke Young, a seventh-round pick who has been active for each of the last five games but has played mostly on special teams and does not have a catch.

Carroll on Friday also mentioned one other option: veteran Laquon Treadwell, a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2016 at 23rd overall, whom the Seahawks signed to the practice squad Nov. 1.

“Anxious to see what Treadwell does when he gets a chance,” Carroll volunteered when asked about the receiver position Friday. “He hasn’t had a shot to do much, but we’ll see how he fits in.”

The 6-2, 215-pound Treadwell never fulfilled the first-round expectations in Minnesota, with a best season of 35 catches for 302 yards in 2018. He also had a 58-yard touchdown for the Vikings against Seattle at Lumen Field in 2019 — the longest catch of his career — a game the Seahawks won 37-30.

He’s been with Atlanta, Jacksonville, New England and Arizona the past three years and caught 33 passes for 434 yards and a TD last year in 12 games with the Jaguars.

“He seems to be very well-equipped,” Carroll said. “He seems like a pro. He runs his routes really crisply. He’s really attentive about doing a number of things. He can play different positions for us. He’s big catching the football. He looks like one of our guys and fits in very well.”

Treadwell can be elevated off the practice squad three times before he would have to be signed to the 53, and the Seahawks could — and, judging by what Carroll said, likely will — elevate him Saturday to add depth Sunday.

Notes

— Carroll said Brown had a good week of practice in what was his first week on the 53-man roster after being activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list and could play against the Raiders. Brown has been working at left cornerback, where the starter is Michael Jackson.

— The Seahawks were reported by ESPN to have put in a waiver claim for edge rusher Justin Hollins, who was waived by the Rams this week. But the Packers, who are higher in the claiming order, got him instead. Carroll said earlier this week that no one else on IR/PUP lists is close to coming back. Among those on IR are edge rushers Alton Robinson and Darryl Johnson, and Seattle’s interest in Hollins might further indicate that Robinson and Johnson won’t be back soon.

— Eskridge was the only Seahawk on the game status report, meaning everyone else on the 53-man roster is healthy enough to play.

— The Raiders on Friday afternoon added leading rusher Josh Jacobs to the report as questionable with a calf injury, He had not been on the injury report earlier this week. Jacobs is third in the NFL in rushing with 930 yards and no other Raiders running back has more than 34 this season — Brandon Bolden, who is listed second on the depth chart behind Jacobs. Quarterback Derek Carr is the team’s second-leading rusher with 67.