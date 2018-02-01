The Seahawks appear to have filled another opening on their coaching staff.

The Seahawks appear to have filled one more of the vacancies on their coaching staff with the expected hiring of Larry Izzo as an assistant special teams coach.

The news was first reported by The Sporting News and it has since been confirmed that it is expected to happen.

Izzo takes the place of former Seahawks player-turned-coach Heath Farwell, who left last week to take a similar position with the Carolina Panthers. Izzo will assist Seahawks special teams coach Brian Schneider, who has been with the team since Pete Carroll arrived in 2010.

Izzo ran Houston’s special teams the past two seasons but was fired after the season.

Izzo spent 14 years in the NFL as a player and won Super Bowl rings with the Patriots in 2001, 2003 and 2004.

The Seahawks have had seven of assistants either be fired or leave the team since the end of the 2017 season and have replaced five of them.

Here’s a look:

Offensive Coordinator: Out, Darrell Bevell; In, Brian Schottenheimer.

Offensive line coach: Out, Tom Cable; In, Mike Solari.

Defensive coordinator: Out, Kris Richard; In, Ken Norton Jr.

Assistant defensive line coach: Out, Dwaine Board; In, Jethro Franklin.

Linebackers coach: Out, Michael Barrow; In, Not Yet Announced.

Senior Defensive Assistant: Out, Travis Jones; In, Not Yet Announced.

Assistant Special Teams: Out, Heath Farwell; In, Larry Izzo.

Also, it is thought Dave Canales will replace Carl Smith as quarterbacks coach but the team has yet to announce a move and it’s possible Smith will remain in the organization.