A year ago, facing an obvious need to upgrade their offense and shake things up, the Seahawks fired coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and tapped into the highly successful Rams system by hiring Shane Waldron.

This year, the Seahawks obviously have concluded they need to put more fangs into their defense. Or maybe just put more Fangio.

The fingerprints of defensive wizard Vic Fangio are all over the restructuring of the Seahawks ‘D’ — at least as much as it can be without hiring Fangio himself.

As The Times’ Bob Condotta and Adam Jude have reported, the Seahawks are expected to elevate Clint Hurtt, Seattle’s defensive-line coach and assistant head coach, to replace the fired Ken Norton Jr. as defensive coordinator.

It also appears that veteran coach Ed Donatell will be added as a defensive assistant. Meanwhile, the Seahawks continue their pursuit of former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai, who was fired as part of their regime change, in some capacity.

All three have a background with Fangio, who was recently fired as coach of the Denver Broncos but made his bones as a successful defensive coordinator with the Panthers, Colts, Texans, Ravens, 49ers and Bears.

The Seahawks are expected to incorporate some of Fangio’s concepts and schemes into their own. But I’m less concerned about the X’s and O’s of the new defensive system as I am with coach Pete Carroll’s tacit acknowledgment that change is needed.

Everyone knows that Carroll is a defensive-minded coach. It’s his background, and his area of expertise. It’s long been said that it doesn’t really matter who the coordinator is; it’s Pete Carroll’s defense in Seattle.

That may still be the case, but it’s encouraging that Carroll, at age 70 and with nearly a half-century of coaching behind him, is willing to tweak his system. And it’s likely to be more of a pivot than a full-blown overhaul.

Many people, including myself, were looking for signs that things would change after a 7-10 season in which the Seahawks finished 28th in the NFL in yards allowed. It was the second year in a row in which they had to do major midseason damage control to pull out of a miserable start on defense.

If it hadn’t already, it should have finally hit home that the Legion of Boom isn’t walking through that door. The schemes that worked in that era — and they worked so brilliantly that the circa 2013-14 Seahawks defense will forever be regarded as one of the very best in NFL history — don’t necessarily hold up anymore. Not with mere mortals carrying them out.

Hurtt, who has spent the past five seasons with Seattle, gives the Seahawks some continuity but will provide a new voice in charge after Norton was unable to avoid long stretches of defensive struggles. The Seahawks were stout against the run, but Hurtt will need to upgrade the pass rush, a significant weakness in 2021. He worked with Fangio on the Bears in 2015 and 2016.

Donatell has an even longer — much longer — association with Carroll, dating to when they worked on the same staff at the University of Pacific in 1983. Donatell was Carroll’s secondary coach with the Jets in 1994 and is well-versed in Fangio’s system as his defensive coordinator with the Broncos the past three years.

Donatell was also the defensive coordinator for the 0-12 Washington Huskies in 2008, but that season was such an unmitigated disaster in every way it’s hard to hold it against him personally. And the Denver staff wasn’t fired because of defense deficiencies; the Broncos ranked No. 3 in scoring defense and No. 8 in fewest yards allowed per game. Fangio didn’t have the requisite success on the other side of the ball.

If Desai is hired — likely as passing game coordinator — it would provide a perspective from outside the Carroll coaching tree, which is never a bad thing. Among the top priorities for Seattle is to figure out a way to maximize the skills of safety Jamal Adams; keep in mind that the four-year, $72-million extension he signed last August hasn’t even kicked in yet.

In other words, Adams is going to be around for a while. The Seahawks gave up such a vast amount of draft capital (plus Bradley McDougald) for Adams that it behooves them to deploy him to the best of his ability; after a season in which Adams failed to get a single sack, that will be Task 1 for the new defensive brain trust.

And it looks like Pete Carroll is going to trust some brains besides his own.