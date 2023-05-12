RENTON — Veteran defensive lineman Mario Edwards isn’t officially a Seahawk just yet. While news broke Thursday that he has agreed to a deal with the team, he will not sign his contract until he arrives Monday when veterans begin gathering for the beginning of Organized Team Activities.

Coach Pete Carroll made it sound Friday as if he’s counting down the hours until Edwards, a 29-year-old second-round pick of the Raiders in 2015 who played in 13 games a year ago for Tennessee, is officially in the fold.

“I’m really pumped about this, because I thought I saw something in Mario a couple months ago when we started free agency where he could help us,’’ said Carroll of the 6 foot 3, 280 pounder, who made an official visit to the VMAC in March. “He’s got versatility — he’s played end, he’s stood up, he’s been hand in the ground, he’s been inside as a three-technique — he’s played everywhere along the line. That I really like. He’s really quick and he plays really hard. He’s got a real good attitude about him. So he’d fit in a lot of ways. So I see him adding to the pass rush for sure, and he’ll be competing to be in that first group, the first four guys out there. I’ve seen him play enough, he can play football. He’ll be a big factor for us.”

The Seahawks have hinted they are not done adding to the defensive front and more moves could be in the offing as they’re sure to scour the waiver wires and pursue other possibilities that may arise during training camp.

When Edwards does sign Monday he will fill out the team’s offseason roster at 90 players.

His addition, as well as that of rookie Mike Morris, gives the team a potential five-man rotation at the two base-down end spots in the team’s 3-4 front that it could feel comfortable with entering the season, with those two joining likely starting ends Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed and veteran reserve Myles Adams.

Adams, Brooks making progress, but no ETAs yet

When the Seahawks begin preparing for OTAs next week they will do so without safety Jamal Adams and linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who Carroll said will continue to rehab in Texas. Adams is recovering from a knee injury suffered in the season opener last year and Brooks an ACL tear suffered on Jan. 1.

“They’ll be in here in a while,’’ Carroll said. “There’s no rush for them to be here because they can’t do the work yet and they’re in really good setups where they are, so they’re both staying pretty connected out there.’’

The team’s offseason program runs through the second week of June.

The Seahawks continue not to set a timeline on either player other than to say they remain optimistic that they can be ready for the season, if not for training camp in late July.

Given the usual 9-10-month timeline for an ACL and when each was injured, Adams figures to have a better chance of being ready for camp and the season than Brooks. The uncertainty with Brooks was obviously a big part of why they brought back Bobby Wagner.

Without going into specifics, Carroll said the Seahawks had just gotten some test results back and that “they’re doing well. They’re making good progress.’’

Asked about Adams when he appeared on the Rich Eisen Show Thursday, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said there is no clear timeline for his return and the team will err on the side of caution.

“We want to be really careful with this,’’ he said. “It’s been two years in a row that he’s been banged up. … Training camp, I’m just not sure. We’ll see where he is when he comes in for OTAs.’’

Seahawks officially sign 25 UDFAs

The Seahawks officially announced the 25 players it signed as undrafted free agent signees Friday. Most had been previously reported. It’s one of the larger UDFA classes they’ve had as they had just 52 players on their roster before the draft.

Here’s an alphabetical list of the 25 players: QB Holton Ahlers, East Carolina; DE MJ Anderson Iowa State; LB Michael Ayers, Ashland; WR Jake Bobo, UCLA; CB Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina; LB Cam Bright, Washington; CB Arquon Bush, Cincinnati; CB James Campbell, Montana State; NT Robert Cooper, Florida State; TE Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State; WR John Hall, Northwood; TE Griffin Hebert, Louisiana Tech; WR C.J. Johnson, East Carolina; WR Matt Landers, Arkansas; WR Tyjon Lindsey, Oregon State; LB Patrick O’Connell, Montana; S Ty Okada, Montana State; S Morrell Osling III, UCLA; G Kendall Randolph, Alabama; RB Chris Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette; LS Chris Stoll, Penn State; S Jonathan Sutherland, Penn State; DE Jacob Sykes, UCLA; NT Jonah Tavai, San Diego State; S Christian Young, Arizona.

The Seahawks also have 32 players taking part in rookie minicamp this weekend on a tryout basis. Among those is running back Wayne Taulapapa of Washington and tight end Logan Kendall of Utah, who graduated from Cheney High.