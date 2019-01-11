Russell Wilson gets an A. But there's lots of debate elsewhere.

As we close the book on another Seahawks season, the 43rd in their existence, it’s time to also open our grade book one last time.

The season was by any measure a success, with a 10-6 record and a playoff spot, though the ending undoubtedly left a little to be desired.

The real legacy of this season may be in what happens next.

If this was rue jumping off point to a successful second act of the Pete Carroll era, as Carroll and many others around the team think it is, then what happened this season may grow even more fonder in memory as time goes on (like, maybe, the 2012 season has). If not, then the missed opportunity at the end may sting that much more.

But that’s a story for another year. Now, on to some final season-ending grades for this one.

QUARTERBACK

That the big controversy coming out of the playoff loss is that maybe the Seahawks didn’t use Russell Wilson enough, instead trying to rely on a rushing attack that ranked number one in the NFL during the season, speaks to the kind of season he had.

Wilson was historically efficient, setting a career-high with 35 touchdown passes and tying a career-low with seven interceptions. And he did that despite seeing his leading receiver, Doug Baldwin, battle injuries all year while losing emerging rookie tight end Will Dissly early on as well as seeing the Brandon Marshall experiment flop miserably.

Some might question whether Wilson could have run more, especially to make the zone read a little more viable at times — his 67 rushing attempts were a career low. But at age 30 and given his value to the team, some caution is understandable — he ended up being the only QB in the NFL to play every one of his team’s snaps.

GRADE: A.

RUNNING BACK

Chris Carson had the first 1,000-yard season for Seattle since 2014 in stamping himself as a legitimate NFL threat in his second year, while Mike Davis (4.6) and Rashaad Penny (4.9) also had solid per-carry averages. Penny was a bit sporadic, to be sure. But his training camp injury and being a rookie played into that. Seattle will hope for a bit more consistency out of him in 2018. But overall, this was a good group. Fullback Tre Madden played just 86 snaps and the Seahawks could look for an upgrade at that spot in the offseason.

GRADE: A-minus.

RECEIVER

There almost be lots of separate grades here — one for Tyler Lockett’s season (an A), another for Doug Baldwin’s perseverance in the face of a season he called “hell’’ (also an A) and another for everyone else (a C). Lockett was fantastic in leading Seattle with 57 catches for 965 yards and 10 TDS, and Baldwin was gutty — and when healthy, still one of the best receivers in the NFL. But the playoff loss to Dallas – when the Cowboys used a lot of man coverage and on more than a few occasions left no one really open — showed the need for Seattle to get more out of the rest of the crew. Jaron Brown had five touchdown catches but just 14 overall and David Moore — after appearing to emerge as a consistent threat at midseason — had just four catches for 32 yards in the last five games and none in the playoffs. A position to watch in the offseason.

GRADE: B-minus.

TIGHT END

What might have been had Dissly stayed healthy — his 66-yard catch against Denver in the opener turned out to be the longest of the season for the Seahawks. Nick Vannett was solid, it not spectacular, while Ed Dickson had a knack for big plays. And maybe we should include George Fant in this group for all the times he essentially lined up as a tight end. If Dissly comes back healthy and Dickson can enter the season healthy, this could be a group to make a lot more impact in 2019.

GRADE: C–plus.

OFFENSIVE LINE

This might have been the most improved area of the entire team in 2018 with the Seahawks reviving their running game to the tune of 160 yards a game — third-best in franchise history — though the Seahawks did allow 51 sacks, most in the Wilson era (granted, Wilson shares in the blame there). New line coach Mike Solari deserves a ton of credit. But this was also simply the most experienced and proven offensive line Seattle had put out there since 2014 with the addition of Duane Brown for an entire season at left tackle and then the signings of D.J. Fluker and J.R. Sweezy to solidify the guard spots. Germain Ifedi also had his best year at right tackle. Seattle will be left with some “what might have been?’’ thanks to Sweezy’s and Fluker’s injuries at the end.

GRADE: B-plus.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Here’s another spot where maybe we need some individual grades — A’s for Frank Clark and Jarran Reed, B’s for some young players who showed some flashes such as Jacob Martin and Poona Ford, and maybe a C-plus for the rest. Clark and Reed were one of the best end-tackle tandems in team history with 24.5 sacks, while Ford stamped himself as a potential future starter at tackle and Martin showed a lot of playmaking ability. But Seattle needed a bit more out of some of the other ends, especially Dion Jordan, who simply struggled to stay consistently healthy, and the 4.9 yards allowed per rush speak to some issues the line had defending the run.

GRADE: B-minus.

LINEBACKER

Bobby Wagner was an A bordering on an A-plus. K.J. Wright and the weakside linebacker group (Austin Calitro, Mychal Kendricks, Shaquem Griffin) mostly an incomplete — no one started more than five games there — and Barkevious Mingo was solid if maybe not making quite as many plays as would have been hoped, especially down the stretch. The growing assumption is that Wright won’t be back. Depending on Kendricks’ sentencing, he could be the replacement if available. If not, this will be an area Seattle will need to address in the offseason.

GRADE: B.

SECONDARY

Given the expectations heading into the season — how would Seattle respond without Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, and from the fourth game of the season on, Earl Thomas? — this group deserve more than a passing grade. Bradley McDougald proved one of the most valuable players on the team for holding the back end together in the wake of Thomas’ injury, while Tre Flowers was a revelation at right cornerback. The team’s view of Shaquill Griffin’s first season at Sherman’s old left corner spot is likely better than the public’s — those were big shoes to fill. And Tedric Thompson held his own — Seattle was 6-4 in the 10 games he started at free safety with three of the losses the close shaves against the Rams and Chargers — while showing some need for improvement. Again, in comparison to the LOB it was no comparison. But there was enough good play here for the team to be in a good position, overall.

GRADE: B-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Michael Dickson gets an A and Sebastian Janikowski at least made the three kicks that really mattered. But the rest was a little too erratic by Seattle’s usual standards, especially down the stretch when Seattle pretty much lost one game (at San Francisco) and almost another (Arizona) almost solely due to special teams. The Seahawks need to clean things up in coverage and protection, and they likely now need to find a new kicker, as well.

GRADE: C.