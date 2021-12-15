RENTON — Seahawks running back Chris Carson has had surgery on his neck and is hopeful he will be able to play football again in 2022, coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday.

“He sounds very positive about coming back from this,” Carroll said. “(He’s) really anxious to get back with his guys, and he sounded good for, you know, what he just went through.”

The Seahawks announced last month that Carson, out since early October, would miss the remainder of the season. Carroll previously described the injury as “a disc issue that needs to be fused.”

The Seahawks are hopeful Carson can return sometime in late spring.

Carson, 27, was the Seahawks’ leading rusher each of the past three seasons. He played in just four games this season, rushing for 232 yards on 54 carries.

He is under contract in 2022 but has a nonguaranteed salary of $4.5 million with potential cap savings of $3.4 million. He’s also carrying a $3 million dead cap hit on a two-year deal he signed in March.

Shell sits out practice

Starting right tackle Brandon Shell, who has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury, did not participate in practice Wednesday and his availability for Sunday’s game at the Rams remains up in the air.

“We won’t know for a couple days,” Carroll said. “We’ve got to protect him, because his shoulder has been really sore. He’s got the heart of a lion — he wants to go. But we’ve got to make sure that he’s OK and he can stay out there.”

Jake Curhan, an undrafted rookie out of Cal, made his first NFL start in Shell’s place Sunday in the win over Houston.

“Jake has been really impressive throughout because he really gets the game,” Carroll said earlier this week. “He’s really smart, really bright, really mindful of having a plan and how to work his blocks. … He’s a really big dude too — a big, fit guy they can’t knock around. All in all, he came through and everybody’s fired up for him.”

Gavin Heslop returns to Seattle after surgery

Backup defensive back Gavin Heslop has returned to Seattle after having surgery Sunday in Houston to repair breaks to the tibia and fibula.

Team owner Jody Allen sent her private plane to bring Heslop back to Seattle.

“(We) got him back here so we could we can take care of him,” Carroll said. “His spirits are good and surgery was, really, like it was perfectly successful.”

Austin Davis in talks with Auburn

Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis is in talks to take over as the offensive coordinator at Auburn University.

One report out of Alabama on Wednesday said Davis was “expected” to be hired by Auburn. Carroll confirmed that Davis has been in talks with Auburn about the job but that nothing had been finalized.

Davis, 32, is in his second season as the Seahawks QB coach. He spent seven years playing QB in the NFL and was the Seahawks’ backup to Russell Wilson in 2017.

Oh Canada! Seahawks expanding north

The Seahawks have won the rights to Canada. Or, at least, part of our northern neighbor.

As part the NFL’s continued attempts at a global takeover, of sorts, the Seahawks announced Wednesday they will expand marketing and engagement efforts into Canada starting next year.

The Seahawks say they already have 3,300 season-ticket holders from Canada and have sold on average 13,300 single-game tickets to Canadian buyers over the past several seasons.

The Minnesota Vikings were also awarded rights to expand their marketing footprint into Canada.

In all, 19 NFL teams were granted permission to expand into eight different international markets, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Mexico, Spain and the UK.