RENTON — The Seahawks did not take a quarterback on the second day of the NFL draft.

But they did do a lot to continue to help whoever their quarterback will be in 2022 as they begin life without Russell Wilson, taking running back Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State and offensive tackle Abraham Lucas of Washington State.

Seattle also drafted edge rusher Boye Mafe of Minnesota as the Seahawks made three choices overall in the second and third rounds.

“We had some specific areas that we wanted to address and we addressed three of them today,” said Seahawks general manager John Schneider.

On Thursday, Seattle used its first pick on offensive tackle Charles Cross of Mississippi State at No. 9 overall.

Cross will step in at left tackle and Lucas, who made all 42 of his starts at WSU at right tackle, will have a chance to take over on the right side, serving as the protectors on the island for whoever wins the QB job.

Advertising

For now, just three players are in Seattle’s QB competition — Drew Lock, acquired from Denver for Wilson, Geno Smith and Jacob Eason.

Schneider said the Seahawks considered taking quarterbacks with their picks Friday but “it just didn’t time up right.”

The Seahawks will likely still add to that trio at some point. Coach Pete Carroll said as much at the NFL league meetings last month — though Friday he said “we’ll see” when asked if Seattle will acquire another QB.

But while the team’s current QB depth chart led to many draft analysts projecting the Seahawks would take a quarterback Friday, Seattle decided otherwise even though all but one of the top QBs in the draft were still on the board for all three of their picks.

That may have illustrated both the team’s confidence in Lock, in particular — rumblings that Seattle felt he was as good as anyone available in this year’s draft appear to be true — and that this year’s quarterback class is simply not regarded as all that talented.

After Kenny Pickett, no QB was selected until Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati at 74 to Atlanta, two picks after the Seahawks selected Lucas. Only two other QBs went — Malik Willis of Liberty at 86 to the Titans and Matt Corral of Ole Miss to Carolina at 94.

Advertising

While the picks of Cross and Lucas filled an obvious need at tackle with Seattle having not re-signed either of last year’s starters — left tackle Duane Brown and right tackle Brandon Shell — the selection of Walker is also a hedge against the health of Chris Carson and insurance behind Rashaad Penny.

Seattle re-signed Penny to a one-year deal worth up to $5.75 million in March after he erupted in the final six games of the 2021 season to finish with 749 yards on the season and a 6.29 per-carry average that led the NFL.

Carson also remains under contract for 2022 with a non-guaranteed salary of $4.5 million and a cap hit of $6.1 million.

But Penny has battled health issues throughout his career, playing only 37 of a possible 65 regular-season games in his four years in the NFL due to a variety of injuries, most notably an ACL tear late in the 2019 season.

Carson, meanwhile, played just four games last season before being sidelined with a neck injury that eventually required surgery.

Carroll reiterated Friday what he has said several times this offseason — that the team has no idea at the moment if Carson will be able to play in 2022.

Advertising

“We don’t have any updates yet on Chris,” Carroll said. “We won’t know for some time here. We can’t predict yet.”

But Carroll and Schneider also said Walker, who won the Doak Walker Award last year as college football’s best running back, was too good to pass up especially with the Seahawks expecting to emphasize the running game even more in 2022 and Seattle wanting as much depth as possible to make it through a 17-game season.

“One of the most exciting players in college football,” said Schneider of Walker, who had 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns last year in his only season at MSU after transferring from Wake Forest.

Carroll noted that Walker could easily team up as well with Penny and Carson to give the team the kind of running back corps it has rarely had in recent years.

“With the commitment that we have to the run game we want that group of guys really raring from the get-go,” Carroll said. “There’s no doubt it’s a volatile spot — guys get banged up. We need rotations. And we like playing multiple guys. We don’t have any problem with that at all.”

The selection of Lucas means the Seahawks could now have three new starters on their offensive line in 2022 — Cross at left tackle, Lucas on the right and veteran free agent signee Austin Blythe at center, though Lucas will have to beat out Jake Curhan, who started five games last year at right tackle.

Sponsored

The team’s starting guards from a year ago return in Damien Lewis on the left side and Gabe Jackson on the right.

The prospect of starting rookies at each tackle spot could be “a challenge,” Carroll said Friday. But he said the team feels each has the potential to make that leap.

Lucas grew up a Seahawks fan and said his first memory is watching the Super Bowl loss to the Steelers in 2006 with his dad saying “we weren’t happy” at the final score.

“It’s surreal, I’ll tell you,” he said of being drafted by his hometown team. “I have a lot of emotions right now, I’m not really sure where to place all of them.”

As for Mafe, Carroll said he will be an edge rusher and outside linebacker in the team’s new defensive scheme, which will incorporate more 3-4 looks, while playing as an outside rusher in the 4-3.

Along with pick 109 on Saturday the Seahawks have three other picks (Nos. 145, 153 and 229) as the draft concludes with rounds four through seven.